90 DAY FIANCE Jasmine Pineda vegan fitness influencer Instagram account

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé is opening social media pages for a new vegan fitness influencer brand called jazzyfitness_vegan.
Her bio advertises spreading body positivity and follows the reality star though her “daily adventures.”
Jasmine and Gino
Jasmine Pineda is famous for her time spent on the TLC reality program 90 Day Fiancé. She and her fiancé Gino Palazzolo have been on the series for several seasons – the pair made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. They returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023.
Currently the couple is featured on season 10 of the original iteration of 90 Day Fiancé.
Pineda is a native of Panama and is known for having an outrageous personality as well as an exaggerated physical presentation. Jasmine is vegan, works out, and has admitted to having several plastic surgery procedures including lip injections, breast augmentation, vaginal rejuvenation and butt implants.
jazzyfitness_vegan on Instagram
Jasmine Pineda is bringing her wellness lifestyle to social media by starting the account jazzyfitness_vegan on Instagram. It is listed under the health/beauty category.
Her bio, full of emoji bullet points, reads as follows:
🤸🏻My daily adventures
🏋🏻♀️ Workout
♥️Spreading body positivity
🌱 Vegan
🦋 Content to make you feel good about yourself
🧘🏻♀️ Mental health advocate
Jasmine has posted only one image on the page, which she started on January 11, 2023. The post, which tags the location as New York, New York, is a professional image of the 90 Day Fiancé star lifting weights and sharing an inspirational message.
There is more from the photoshoot on Jasmine’s main account, sharing more insight into why she is starting to share her health journey with her fans.
Alongside this photo she posted the caption:
Shoutout to all women !
That working on their dreams ⭐️
That are empowering other women 🫶🏻
That are getting up every morning and making it happen ❤️
#womenempowerment #veganprotein #healthylifestyle #entepreneur #womenownedbusiness
For those looking for vegan recipes you’re in luck – Pineda is sharing what she cooks… always using the “proper equipment.”
Jasmine posted on her main account “I miss my happy Jasmine era” so we are hoping that becoming a fitness influencer gives her the attention that she craves to be fulfilled.
90 Day Fiancé is currently airing on TLC Sunday nights at 8/7CT.
