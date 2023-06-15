90 Day Fiance Season 5 star, and American Idol Season 19 top 14 finalist, Evelyn Cormier has a new man!
14 months after her divorce from her 90 Day Fiance co-star David Vázquez Zermeño was finalized, Evelyn took to Instagram to reveal her new boo.
“You guys know I like to keep my personal life mostly private (and I still will be doing so),” Evelyn captioned the two-photo gallery above. “BUT it’s hard to be this happy and not tell anyone about it. 🫠🥰”
Evelyn’s mustachioed mystery man is named Harrison Holland. He’s a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee who majored in cinema studies and minored in photography. He has his own website at HGHdigital.com to promote his photography, videography and graphic design skills.
According to Harrison’s LinkedIn, he is currently a digital content communications specialist for Tractor Supply Company in Brentwood, Tennessee.
A couple days after Evelyn made their relationship public, Harrison shared his own #Harvelyn gallery that included a video and an unforgettable photo of Evelyn at a recent Renaissance fair forgetting all about Claremont apples!
It’s unclear how Evelyn and Harrison met. If you’ve been following Evelyn on social media, then you know that she made the move from New Hampshire to Nashville back in March.
“She’s moving to Nashville this weeeeek!” Evelyn captioned an Instagram gallery posted on March 5, just before she made the two-day road trip to Music City.
“So crazy and exciting,” she continued. “I’ve never really been on my own before, so this is kinda scary. But I know that God is leading me, and I’ll rest in Him. Wish me luck as I make the 16 hour journey to TN (in a car I’m still waiting on God to provide). It’s all coming together in amazing ways and I’m so blessed. If you wanna come along for my journey, join my subscribers!! 👀”
Once Evelyn arrived in Nashville, she revealed that she is living with Madeline Rae, a fellow musician. The two appear to have really hit it off and become close friends.
Here they are performing a song together, along with their other roommate, Blue:
Evelyn and David’s divorce
Evelyn Cormier confirmed that she and husband David Vázquez Zermeño were getting divorced during an Instagram live stream in November of 2021. The confirmation came after months of speculation by fans — speculation that wasn’t appreciated by Evelyn.
“People like to read into everything,” Evelyn told People in February, 2021 about the break up rumors.
“People are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn added. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”
Evelyn continued, “And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”
Evelyn’s interview with People gave her an opportunity to address the split rumors, but that wasn’t the main reason for it. Evelyn was promoting her and David’s appearance on the discovery+ competition series 90 Day Fiance: Love Games. They competed again Colt and his mother Debbie, as well as Season 2 couple Brett and Daya.
Evelyn and David’s appearance on the show did very little to dispel the separation rumors. Their body language was awkward, with David seemingly leaning away from Evelyn throughout the show. There was one point that David leaned in for a kiss and Evelyn denied him. And then there was the lightning round, during which Evelyn got the couple’s anniversary date wrong.
As if their interactions weren’t evidence enough of Evelyn and David’s lack of closeness, the duo finished in a distant third place. They managed just 80 points. That was a little more than half of first place finishers Brett and Daya, who earned 155 points. Mother and son Debbie and Colt finished in second place with 130 points.
Evelyn and David’s divorce was filed in January of 2022, and a judge signed off on the final decree on April 22. That was four years and six months after the couple’s wedding in October of 2017.
Evelyn and David age controversy
Evelyn and David’s divorce was seven and a half years after David first noticed Evelyn online. “I came across a video of [Evelyn] singing, and she was actually singing a worship song — a Christian song,” David revealed in their TLC casting video: “So, as a Christian myself, that made it really interesting for me: a beautiful girl, that she is, with a beautiful voice and sharing my faith.”
The first evidence of David interacting with Evelyn on social media was a comment he left on her Instagram account in October of 2014. Evelyn posted a professional black-and-white photo of herself in a field of flowers.
“So cool you are a believer!” David wrote on the same day the photo was shared. “God bless you!” he added.
David later sent a photo of himself and revealed to Evelyn that they had a mutual friend — someone that Evelyn worked with at a Christian camp in France. “I wouldn’t have been so comfortable talking to him if he hadn’t have been a Christian like me,” Evelyn told NewHampshire.com. “And because I had a friend that knew him and his family really well.”
Evelyn was born in December of 1998, which means she was just 15 years old when David (24 at the time) began interacting with her.
