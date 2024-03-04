90 Day Fiancé couple Citra and Sam Wilson confirmed rumors that have been swirling for a couple weeks when they announced on the Couples Tell All special that Citra is currently pregnant!
They made the reveal as host Shaun Robinson was going around the room saying hello to everyone just after they were first seated.
“How is married life treating you?” Shaun asked the duo.
“Ummm, well, as you know, I’m a horny freak, as I’ve shown,” Sam replied. “And we’re actually expecting right now. She’s pregnant.”
The room erupted in applause and congratulatory messages before Shaun asked a follow up question. “How far along are you Citra?”
“Like, 12 weeks,” Citra answered. “It’s so fast because, like, he has fast swimmers.”
That was pretty much all that was said about the pregnancy during the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Couples Tell All because Sam and Citra’s segment will be during Part 2.
However, the cat was out of the bag so Sam and Citra were FINALLY able to post about the pregnancy on social media!
“We’re having a baby!!” Citra excitedly started her caption for a gallery of images posted to Instagram soon after the Tell All episode aired. “It’s been so hard keeping this secret for the past few months!!” she continued.
Citra revealed her due date is in June. “We are so excited to finally share that baby Wilson is coming June 2024❤️. We are so unbelievably happy, I literally feel like my heart could EXPLODE!!”
Here’s the gallery:
When did Citra get pregnant?
Given how quickly Citra got pregnant, many viewers were curious when she conceived. “We got married, we celebrated our birthdays together and I got pregnant in the end of September,” Citra explained in her caption.
She added that she found out for sure when she took a pregnancy test on October 16, 2023.
UPDATE – Citra shared a video of the positive pregnancy test reveal!
That was definitely a quick pregnancy! As Starcasm was the first to report, Sam and Citra were married in Missouri on September 10. So it appears they conceived within three weeks of getting married!
Citra confirmed the timeline in her caption. She also confirmed that she was already showing during some of her interview clips, which is what initially sparked the pregnancy rumors:
So yeah I got pregnant after we got married we started filming in august 2023 until around September 16th 2023 because we are last couple in season 10 but then we had to filming green screen interviews around October 2023 if you see baby bump on my interview yes you’re right I was one month or one a half month pregnant and I tried so hard not to throw up during the interviews lol. But I’m glad I can get through that rough first trimester.
The Citra pregnancy rumors really took off after a photo emerged online taken during Sam and Citra’s recent trip to Indonesia — a trip which may or may not have included Sam’s brother Timmy and Citra’s sister Nafa getting married!
Here’s that photo courtesy of 90 Day social media guru SHABOOTY:
Citra preggers? 👀 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/aFzTvITVxr
— SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) February 24, 2024
Here’s more of Citra’s rather lengthy gallery caption:
I always get my period regularly every month so it made me wonder when I found out the test was positive I was literally shaking and cried because it felt so unreal God has been good for us. We had a plan before to have a baby a year after our marriage and we just do natural so whatever happens happens. And we feel so grateful that God gave us this little one in our lives so fast. Sam definitely has fast swimmers 😂. It was rough journey for the first trimester because we were still filming for our green screen interviews I had morning sickness and threw up a lot, I even puked a lot inside of Uber car after we finished filming (that lady must remember me because her back car seat was a mess because of me and smell like puke😂😂).
…Sam always be there for me he is the best✨. We have been together for 3.5 years this is the season of our lives we have been waiting for and it’s finally here! 🥰 #90dayfiance #samandcitra #tlc
Sam responded to Citra’s post in the comments. “Thank you everyone ❤❤❤weve been dying to share the news and not that easy to hide 😂😅,” he wrote. Sam later revealed in another comment that they do not know if Citra is having a boy or a girl, but they will “be told soon.”
Sam also shared a couple recent video clips of Citra with her rather sizable baby bump in his Instagram stories. A screen cap from one of those clips is included in the image at the top of this article.
Congratulations to Sam and Citra! We look forward to meeting their lil Wilson!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com