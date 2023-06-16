Much to the surprise (and chagrin) of many 90 Day Fiance fans, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are coming back for another season of The Other Way.
TLC just dropped the first preview trailer for The Other Way Season 5, and it includes #Yohaniele as well as another familiar couple for 90 Day Fiance fans: Kenny and Armando! The show will be moving to a new night, premiering Monday, July 10 at 8/7c.
Here’s the full preview trailer, which also includes several new couples featured this season:
It appears that 90 Day Fiance viewers will be “treated” to even more Daniele and Johan dysfunction on the upcoming season. “You’re a selfish person, you only think about yourself,” Yohan tells Daniele in the clip.
“So go home!” Daniele exclaims. “Get the f*** out of my house.” Could it be that Daniele and Yohan are the newest addition to the list of 90 Day Fiance forever couples who continue to come back every season, regardless of what fans think of them?
Speaking of fans not liking Daniele, she gloated about her and Yohan’s return on Instagram by sharing a screen cap from one of her reddit haters:
Here’s the official TLC blurb on what to expect from #Yohaniele this season. (It doesn’t mention anything about Daniele’s son or her bankruptcy being part of her story line.)
Daniele and Yohan return from the most recent season of The Other Way as they attempt to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home, and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything.
Meanwhile, fan favorite couple Kenny and Armando are back and considering having a child via a surrogate. 60-year-old Kenny is a grandfather with four grown children, so the decision to have another baby now is a difficult one for him.
Meanwhile, Armando is a 34-year-old widower with a young daughter, and he is apparently completely on board with the idea of adding a baby to the family.
Kenny and Armando are back, but unlike how you’ve ever seen them before. They’re in a new city and newly at odds. A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two. As they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship.
Below are details on the new couples featured this season, based on the trailer and information provided in the TLC press release. (The list includes one couple, Shekinah and Sarper, who aren’t featured in the trailer.)
Kimberly (Alabama) and Tejaswi or “TJ” (India)
I’m pretty sure Kimberly is the first Alabamian clairvoyant featured in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. However, I can’t be completely sure. 😂
As 30-year-old Kimberly reveals in the preview trailer, she first met her 33-year-old fiance TJ through a dream. That dream world connection later turned into a real world connection via social media.
Kimberly has visited TJ in India, and during their time together they got engaged. TJ is planning a huge wedding, but clairvoyant Kimberly didn’t foresee him leaving her out of the planning process.
TLC adds a couple boiler plate lines that reveals this America-to-India relationship will be familiar in a lot of ways for 90 Day Fiance viewers.
Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ’s more traditional family. Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for.
Brandan (Oregon) and Mary (Philippines)
“For the past two years, I’ve spent every single second on video call with Mary,” reveals 23-year-old Brandan in the trailer. “We eat, we sleep, we do phone sex. And I can’t wait to finally be together with Mary.”
Brandan’s mother doesn’t seem too fond of 23-year-old Mary. “I’ll be damned if I watch my son ruin his life over this girl he’s never met,” she says.
“Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines,” TLC adds. “There’s no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground.”
Holly (Utah) and Wayne (South Africa)
44-year-old Holly is described as a “fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah” by TLC, and Wayne is “an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg.”
The two met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site and are hoping to make a life in South Africa together. However, Wayne apparently lives in a dangerous area, and he claims in the trailer he has been broken into three times in the past six months.
Holly is very concerned for her safety, and so is Holly’s mother — who tags along with Holly to South Africa to watch over her daughter, and provide some extra drama for viewers!
Oh, and Holly and Wayne are planning to get married just ten days after she arrives.
Julio (New York) and Kirsten (Netherlands)
In a bit of a twist for The Other Way, 24-year-old Kirsten is making a trip to the US to meet 27-year-old Julio, “a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed ‘momma’s boy.'” The two met on Instagram and spent one week together. If Kirsten’s trip goes well, and she gets Julio’s mother’s approval, he plans to move to the Netherlands permanently.
But wait! “When she arrives, Kirsten makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship,” TLC teases.
Shekinah (Los Angeles) and Sarper (Turkey)
41-year-old Shekinah and 43-year-old Sarper are not included in the preview trailer. Thankfully, TLC has some details for us!
During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other.
Shekinah’s friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different.
Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 premieres Monday, July 10 at 8/7c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com