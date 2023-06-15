Former Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz has been having some serious legal issues since leaving the popular storage locker bidding show, and his long-time partner, Brandi Passante.
As we exclusively revealed, Jarrod was charged with resisting an officer after an incident in Lake Forest, California on July 12, 2019.
In April of 2021, Jarrod was charged with domestic violence after an altercation with his ex, Brandi Passante, at a local bar. From our article about the arrest:
Brandi and a group of friends were reportedly at the bar when Jarrod showed up and tensions rose. TMZ was “told the exes got into a heated exchange and Brandi told Jarrod to bounce.”
Jarrod didn’t leave, and things escalated even further. “We’re told at some point, Jarrod allegedly pushed Brandi twice … while yelling at her and her group,” TMZ reports.
Eventually, Jarrod bounced, but not until after police were called. Officers arrived at the bar after Jarrod’s departure, and they took a report. “A few days later, Jarrod talked to cops, and denied ever putting hands on Brandi,” TMZ says.
We can exclusively reveal that Jarrod had yet another run-in with the law in late 2021. According to court records, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more) with a violation date of October 5.
Jarrod Schulz trial scheduled for next week
According to Orange County Court records, all three criminal charges against Jarrod are still open. They appear to have been combined as the next hearing for all three cases is a jury trial scheduled for the morning of June 20, 2023.
I assume that Jarrod’s attorney is attempting to work out some sort of plea deal that would avoid an actual trial.
Jarrod Schulz criminal history
Jarrod’s legal troubles over the past four years are nothing new for him. He was previously sentenced to 16 months in state prison for a felony drug possession charge in 1997.
Two of Jarrod’s older mug shot photos later uncovered and posted online:
A source told Reality Weekly in 2012 that the time behind bars was a life-changing event for the future reality star. “Living alongside the murderers and rapists made him realize he was going down the same path. He’s not a bad guy. He went through a dark few years there and drugs were at the root.”
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com