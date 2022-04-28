Caroline Schwitzky, who appeared multiple times on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After as Paola Mayfield’s modeling agent, is lucky to be alive! Caroline’s boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, is currently facing an attempted murder charge in Florida after he allegedly attacked, choked and tried to drown her.
According to eye witnesses, Caroline and Cole were having an argument on a boat on Lake Boca during the “Boca Bash” event on Sunday. Cole was holding Caroline as she struggled to get away. “[Cole] became more aggressive and [Caroline] began punching his arms to get him to let go,” one witness told to the Florida Fish and Wildlife officer on the scene.
Caroline jumped off of the boat and swam towards another boat nearby. Cole jumped in after her and caught up to her in the water.
“The man grabbed her by the throat with both hands attempting to strangle her and was holding her under the water in a complete rage,” reads the summary of an eye witness account. Two people jumped in and were able to get Caroline away from Cole and onto their boat. “We called 911 as he was hanging on to our boat,” the witness added.
“Caroline had bruises on her leg and arm,” the officer stated. “Goldberg had bruises on both his knees and scratches. Goldberg was placed under arrest and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.”
Cole Goldberg has been charged with felony attempted murder and misdemeanor battery. He was booked just after midnight on Monday morning, and was released on $60,000 bond approximately 22 hours later. Cole has a court hearing scheduled for May 26. TMZ was the first to report on Cole’s arrest.
Cole Goldberg Full Arrest Report Narrative
On 24 April 2022, I, Officer Dillan Hudson, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), was on patrol, on the waters of the state, inside of Lake Boca, in Palm Beach County, during a water event known as “Boca Bash”.
I observed a vessel, with multiple people and waving down my patrol vessel. Upon arriving on the vessel, I observed a female with a red bikini, later identified by Florida Driver license number, [REDACTED], as Caroline Elizabeth Schwitzky, arguing with a male who was later identified by Florida Driver license number, [REDACTED], as Cole Preston Goldberg. Caroline was onboard the vessel while Goldberg was still in the water.
I pulled Goldberg from the water and passed him along to other officers on board the vessel. Officer Hammad and I boarded the vessel that was waving us down. I began an investigation by interviewing witnesses on board that vessel and Caroline.
Caroline stated that she has been dating Goldberg for about 1 year, does not live with him, and does not have any kids with Goldberg.
I interviewed both the witnesses on board the vessel that flagged us down and another vessel anchored nearby, and the following was stated. Witnesses on both vessels provided sworn statements on scene as well.
#90DayFiance Why was Paola Mayfield's agent Caroline Schwitzky arrested right after her bf Cole Goldberg allegedly tried to kill her? Get the exclusive details! https://t.co/CRrSoQ7JoZ pic.twitter.com/wS6wdHus4H
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 28, 2022
Caroline Elizabeth Schwitzky and Cole Preston Goldberg were having an argument on a separate vessel. Caroline tried to get away from Goldberg, to which he was holding her, preventing her to get away, witness statement stated “the boyfriend was grabbing her very aggressively keeping her onboard. This went on for about 20 minutes. He became more aggressive and she began punching his arms to get him to let go. Eventually she jumped off the boat and swam to the boat in front of us. He jumped in after her. Caught up to her and it appeared that he was pushing her under the water.” Caroline had bruises on her arm photographs were taken on scene.
The vessel that Caroline was swimming to was the vessel that flagged us down. Excerpt from the witness statements from that vessel stated the following, “…The man grabbed her by the throat with both hands attempting to strangle her and was holding her under the water in a complete rage. We were yelling to him but he seemed unresponsive and kept holding her under. My husband and sister in law jumped in to pull her up and we tried to keep him away from our boat. His friends also witnessed this and would not let him back on the boat, they then drove away and let him in the water. We called 911 as he was hanging on to our boat.”
Separate Witness statement from same boat, “We were on our boat in Lake Boca a young woman asked to use our flotation device because she was tired from swimming. Then a young man came up from behind her and grabbed her by the neck and pushed her underwater he held her under water and [REDACTED] pulled her away from him. I grabbed the boat hook and told him I would strike him with the pole. She got onto the boat and his friends picked him up then (unreadable) minutes later he tried to swim to get on our boat, we called the police.”
Based on my investigation, Goldberg and Caroline have been dating for about a year. Goldberg and Caroline were having an argument, Caroline attempted to leave, Goldberg was holding her, preventing her from getting away. Caroline began to punch Goldberg and was able to free herself. Caroline jumped into the water, to which Goldberg jumped in after her. Goldberg then grabbed her by the throat and began to hold Caroline under the water until Witnesses pulled her from him. Witnesses then used a stick to keep Goldberg away from Caroline.
Caroline had bruises on her leg and arm. Goldberg had bruises on both his knees and scratches. Goldberg was placed under arrest and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. My agency issued body camera was on, recording, and saved according to agency policy. As of this writing, this concludes my involvement of the situation, thus far.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com