90 DAY FIANCÉ Are Ronald and Tiffany divorced? Ronald has a new girlfriend: Lauren Fraser

It’s been known since August that Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way were headed for divorce, and now Ronald has introduced the world to his new flame: Lauren Fraser.
Back in August both Ronald and Tiffany spoke to US Weekly about their crumbling marriage. In the interview, Tiffany was upset with Ronald for not providing for their family and for posting her personal business on social media. During this exchange, Ronald revealed that he filed for divorce, but Tiffany did not respond to any questions about divorce.
Yesterday Tiffany revealed on an Instagram caption that Ronald already had a new girlfriend. The next day, Ronald shared an Instagram video of himself with his new love, Lauren Fraser.
“Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser,” he wrote. “you picked me up when i was down l! You are a true pillar for me i appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure i enjoy every moment everytime thank you for who you are in my life and thank you for being part of my life.”
The day before someone had written “Ronald is beet red punching the air somewhere” on a photo Tiffany shared on Instagram. Tiffany replied, “He is definitely not. He already has another girlfriend.”
Ronald and Tiffany got married two years ago on October 20, 2019. They had welcomed their daughter Carley Rose in July 2019. The couple has broken up and gotten back together many times throughout their marriage. One major hurdle in their way has been their physical distance. Even though they were legally married, neither one has immigrated to the other’s country. Tiffany lives in the U.S. and Ronald lives in South Africa.