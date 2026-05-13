90 DAY FIANCÉ Shea’s friend Stephanie Stacey shot and killed by her husband in December

Shea McGuire’s friend Stephanie Stacey, who was featured on the 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 Premiere, was shot and killed by her estranged husband in December.

The shooting happened early in the AM hours on December 13 at KC’s Bar and Grill in Paducah, Kentucky where 31-year-old Stephanie was working a shift.

From the Paducah Police Department press release:

The Paducah Police Department responded to KC’S Bar and Grill after receiving reports of a shooting. Witnesses reported a man, later identified as Phillip Whitnel, entered the business and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Detectives learned that Whitnel and the victim had previously been in a relationship. Based on the information gathered, detectives obtained a warrant charging Whitnel with Murder. During the investigation, Whitnel was tracked into Illinois. Acting on that information, Illinois State Police located Whitnel driving in Franklin County, Illinois. During a traffic stop, Whitnel was arrested on the warrant.

Prosecutors have stated they are seeking the death penalty in part because Phillip Whitnel is charged with violating an emergency protective order and a domestic violence order involving Stacey.





“As far as her personality, goodness, she was a lover, not a fighter,” Stephanie’s boyfriend David Johnson told WPSD. “She loved her kids more than anything, she was full of energy, full of laughter and joy. All she ever wanted was to be loved,” he added. “She was abused by this maniac for 8-9 years. [He] always cheated on her and abused her. She met me and got the courage to leave him.”

STEPHANIE STACEY’S OBITUARY



Stephanie Lauren Stacey, aged 31, of Paducah, passed away on December 13, 2025. Born on August 8, 1994, she leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and infectious enthusiasm that touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Stephanie was a proud 2012 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where she was a cheerleader and in choir, where she even performed at Carnegie Hall. She also excelled at playing flute and guitar. She later joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority when she attended the University of Louisville.

Professionally, Stephanie thrived in the restaurant and hospitality industry, endearing herself to colleagues and guests alike through her kind-hearted spirit, steadfast dedication, and an admirable work ethic that never faltered. She was a ray of light in every establishment she graced, and her warm demeanor made her a favorite among patrons and peers.

Above her considerable achievements, Stephanie’s most profound and cherished role was that of a mother. Her children were the center of her universe, and she embraced motherhood with an exceptional blend of tenderness, strength, and grace. Stephanie’s children knew an unwavering love and the joy of having a mother who put their well-being and happiness at the forefront of everything she did.

Stephanie took after her father and became a lifelong fan of the Tennessee Vols and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Her passion for her teams was paralleled only by her love for the people around her. Stephanie’s ability to connect with everyone she met was remarkable – she never met a stranger, treated everyone with the same respect, and her caring nature was as reliable as it was profound.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Hayden Pierce and Coy Whitnel, and her stepdaughter, Emma Whitnel; her parents, Richard and Lyida Stacey; her father and mother-in-law, Brett and Laurie Whitnel; her extended family, Kristi, Frank Jr. and Frankie Pierce; her good friend, Dylan Grubbs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

[Credit to Cool-Kaleidoscope-28 on Reddit for bringing Stephanie’s tragic passing to the attention of 90 Day Fiancé viewers]

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com