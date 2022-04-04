SHAHS OF SUNSET Mike Shouhed arrested for felony domestic violence

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was arrested in Los Angeles last week and charged with a felony count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (domestic violence).
Jail records indicate that Mike was arrested by the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department at 10PM on Sunday, March 27. He was later booked into the Los Angeles Valley Jail in Van Nuys at 1:05 AM on the morning of March 28.
Mike Shouhed’s bail was set at $50,000. He posted his bail and was out before 7AM on March 28. He is scheduled to be in court on July 25.
Page Six broke the story of Mike’s arrest, and they spoke with someone at LAPD. From Page Six:
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday that West Valley officers responded to a call of “unknown” trouble at approximately 10 p.m. local time.
Shouhed, 43, was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” which an LAPD public information officer explained is another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is “visible injury” on the victim.
A description of Shouhed’s alleged victim was not provided.
Mike Shouhed announced his engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen in August of last year. “Sometimes I pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming!” Mike captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Paulina on October 22. “I wonder how I got so lucky? My perfect match. My best friend. Super ‘wifey’, super mommy & super boss. Big win for me, to have you as my partner in this crazy life.”
Mike has since deleted his Instagram account and has not addressed his arrest publicly. Mike’s attorney, Alex Kessel, told E! News in a statement, “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.”
Paulina Ben-Cohen’s Instagram account is still active, but she hasn’t posted since the news broke about Mike’s arrest. Her most recent photo of Mike was shared on February 14. “My forever valentine,” she captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.
In the photo, Mike appears to be wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger:
Multiple media outlets have reached out to Paulina for comment, but I don’t believe she or her attorney have issued a statement yet.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com