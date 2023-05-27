Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise couple Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza as they just welcomed their first child together!
David Vincent Daza Londoño was born on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:51 PM. David weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces upon arrival.
“Mommy (Jessica), Daddy (Juan), and his two big brothers, Dayton and Dawson, are so in love with him already and we all can’t wait to be together as a family,” Jessica told ET in a statement. “We feel so lucky to have our beautiful blessing here. He is everything we were dreaming of and more. We are ready for our next great adventure as David’s parents.”
Both Jessica and Juan shared photos of David on Instagram, including one that reveals Juan was not present when David was born.
“The newest addition to our family, David Vincent Daza Londoño,” Jessica wrote along with the gallery above. “We all love you so very much!!! Stay tuned for 8 million pictures and videos of our sweet baby BOY!”
“So happy to share that our baby boy David Vincent Daza Londoño is here!” Juan captioned the gallery above. “I love being your father so much and can’t wait for our family to all be together soon. 💙”
In a TikTok comment from earlier today, 29-year-old Jessica confirms that Juan (also 29) is currently bartending on a cruise ship. In another TikTok comment, she reveals that Juan’s visa process is well under way. “We have got our first approval,” she revealed, “now we wait again.”
David is Jessica’s third child, her first with Juan. He joins big brothers Dayton (9) and Dawson (7), who are both featured prominently on Love In Paradise.
I thought it would be fun to wrap this post up by sharing some throwback photos of Dayton and Dawson soon after their arrival — courtesy of Jessica on Instagram!
To keep up with Jessica and Juan’s love story, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com