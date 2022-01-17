We have some very sad news to report for fans of 16 and Pregnant. Season 5 mom Jordan Cashmyer has passed away just months after welcoming her second child, daughter Lyla, back in June. Making the news more tragic is that Lyla’s father, Michael, passed away in September.
Jordan’s family shared the news of her passing on Facebook earlier today. Here is the post shared on the Facebook account of Jordan’s dad, Dennis, Jr.:
Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.
My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.
Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members. 💔 Jessica Cashmyer
Jordan’s grandfather, Dennis, Sr., also posted about her passing. “It is with a heavy heart that we found out our grand-daughter Jordan has passed away,” he wrote. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. ❤😪❤”
We do not have any details on the cause of Jordan’s death.
Lyla’s dad, Michael, died on September 9th, 2021 at the age of 30. “I want to thank everyone for their condolences and loving words,” Jordan wrote on Facebook on September 10. “I’m sorry if I don’t respond right away, things are just extremely difficult…right now.”
Prior to Michael’s passing, it seemed as though Jordan was finally had her life headed in a positive direction. After years of struggling with addiction issues, she got herself sober in 2020. Lyla’s arrival and her relationship with Michael had of lot of her fans hopeful that she was headed for a happily ever after.
Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends.
For those of you who haven’t kept up with Jordan’s struggles over the years, I will add a recap that I put together for our post about Lyla’s birth. It picks up after Jordan filmed for 16 and Pregnant with Derek Taylor, the father of her daughter Genevieve.
Jordan Cashmyer After 16 & Pregnant
Jordan was hospitalized after expressing suicidal thoughts not long after the episode aired, and she later checked herself into a rehabilitation facility to help with her alcohol and drug addictions.
In July of 2017 it was revealed that Jordan was advertising herself on multiple escort websites in the Baltimore area, and she was soon after reported missing by her rather unstable mother Kari — a claim that Jordan would later deny. “I am currently working on myself and my recovery, and am actually very happy with my life right now,” she revealed.
Former #16andPregnant star Jordan Cashmyer shares a new selfie, comes to the defense of her daughter's dad Derek: https://t.co/1rym1Kh5LW PLUS, see a recent photo of 4-yr-old Genevieve "livin' her best life!"
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 18, 2018
Jordan has maintained a very low public profile over the past few years. She did share photos of a couple of two older men that she was in relationships with, but it appears as though neither of those worked out.
Court records indicate that Jordan was arrested for a drug-related charge(s) in early August of 2019. She later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on November 13 of 2019. That timeline would seem to line up with Jordan entering the rehabilitation program in late January of 2020, and then celebrating her one-year anniversary earlier this year.
