Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham was arrested Saturday night in California after allegedly striking a security guard at a club.
Jail records indicate that Farrah was booked at 1:12 AM Sunday morning and was released 36 minutes later. She has been charged with a misdemeanor and is scheduled to be back in court on May 19.
Why Was Farrah Arrested?
Farrah and two friends were partying at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood when she reportedly got into it with someone else at the club. Farrah was eventually asked to leave by a security guard, and at some point she allegedly slapped him.
After Farrah was escorted out of the club, that’s when things escalated further.
From TMZ:
We’re told initially cops weren’t called. Rather, someone called for paramedics and when they arrived they say someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup.
Someone made a citizen’s arrest — we’re assuming it’s the security guard but we haven’t confirmed. Farrah was taken into custody and released shortly thereafter.
No one was injured. No word on whether Farrah will be charged.
Multiple videos have surfaced online showing a man pinning Farrah down on the sidewalk and waiting for police to arrive. Farrah is seen in her club attire, which includes leopard print pants, a black leather top and one golden high-heeled shoe. Here are two of the clips:
In the top video shared by TMZ, Farrah can be heard loudly yelling as she is pinned against a light post in the dirt. She screams out that the whole thing was being caught on camera, and the man detaining her agrees. He instructs Farrah to calm down.
“I’ve already been calm,” Farrah says, her face just inches away from a large array of cigarette butts. “I’ve already will be calm,” she continues. She then goes into a speech about belonging to the institution of the United States. “I will be more calm than anybody has ever been,” she assures the man.
Eventually, the man allows Farrah to stand up as he pleads with her to remain calm.
Police arrive and Farrah insists that she didn’t hit anyone as they are placing handcuffs on her. “Thank you for putting me in cuffs against the law,” Farrah says as she is walked to the awaiting police vehicle. “I love it!” she exclaims. “I LOVE IT KAYLYN,” yells again to her friend.
Farrah Abraham Responds To Her Arrest
Farrah took to Instagram to express her outrage over the arrest. Here is what she wrote as a caption for the second video clip of her arrest included above:
I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold.
I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup.
I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.
I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone.
I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.
Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.
With love🙏,
Farrah
#farrahabraham
Farrah also shared a series of Instagram stories with additional commentary on her arrest:
I suggest everyone brace for nationwide demonstrations and rioting to protest Farrah’s arrest.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com