YouTube commentator Peter Monn is currently in the hospital and recovering from a severe car crash where one person died. Peter and two other people injured in the crash are expected to recover.
This tweet contains news footage of the scene.
😢 prayers to everyone pic.twitter.com/M2IoYzDJnl
— itsDarkUmbreon (@itsdarkumbreon) February 17, 2022
The fatal crash happened in Fishers, Indiana just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday (February 16, 2022). Three cars were involved in the accident.
According to the police report, Peter Monn (49) was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which struck the Chevrolet pickup of Brent Jameson, 47, of Anderson Indiana. Brent was pronounced dead at the scene. Peter’s jeep was in the center of the road when the event occurred and also struck a Nissan Altima. The crash occurred when his car traveled left of center, but it’s still unknown what caused the crash.
Peter has six YouTube channels, including two review channels and a vlog channel. His main channel, titled simply “Peter Monn,” centers around controversy and hot topics surrounding YouTubers like Trisha Paytas, Shane Dawson, and Jeffree Star.