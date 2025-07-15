UNEXPECTED Max Schenzel arrested for fentanyl and theft again, probation in jeopardy EXCLUSIVE

Troubled Unexpected dad Max Schenzel managed to avoid any legal issues for a couple years. That all changed when the former reality star was booked for fentanyl possession in February of 2024.

Since the February arrest, Chloe Mendoza’s ex has been booked at least two more times — once for theft, and another time for fentanyl possession. Making matters worse for the 25-year-old single dad is the fact he was on probation at the time he caught his two most recent charges.

NEW MAX SCHENZEL FENTANYL ARREST

According to court documents, Max Schenzel allegedly possessed or used fentanyl and alprazolam on or about November 25, 2024.

In addition, Max allegedly “did use or possess with intent to use foil, a straw, and baggie” in order to use the drugs.

As a result, Max has been charged with the following:

• Possession or use of narcotic drugs (Class 4 felony)

• Possession or use of dangerous drugs (Class 4 felony)

• Possession or use of drug paraphernalia (Class 6 felony)

Max has a status conference scheduled for July 24.

MAX SCHENZEL ON PROBATION WHEN ARRESTED

As Starcasm previously reported, Max was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in February of 2024. Court documents reveal that fentanyl was the drug.

After failing to appear for a court date, Max eventually pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on two years of probation starting in April of 2024.

Multiple petitions to revoke Max’s probation have been filed this year. The most recent was filed on June 3, 2025. The filing cites Max’s most recent drug charges as the reason. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day.

Max’s attorney filed a motion to quash the warrant and Max was scheduled to be in court for a status conference earlier today.

UPDATE – The judge in the case denied the motion to quash the warrant. Max’s next hearing is scheduled for July 21.

MAX SCHENZEL ARRESTED FOR THEFT

In addition to the drug charges, Max Schenzel was also arrested for theft while on probation. The alleged theft occurred just 11 days after his 2024 drug possession arrest.

From the criminal complaint:

On or about February 19, 2024, the defendant knowingly and without lawful authority committed theft of property or services, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Filed on January 24, 2025, the complaint doesn’t provide any additional information about the theft charge. Starcasm is attempting to get additional details.

Once again, it appears Max is doing everything in his power to make matters worse for himself. The most recent docket entry from the theft case was from July 7, 2025 and reads:

Failure to appear on criminal offense, warrant of arrest issued, suspension of operating privilege ordered.

MAX SCHENZEL AND CHLOE MENDOZA UPDATE

As Unexpected viewers are well aware, Max Schenzel had a huge falling out with Chloe Mendoza, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter, Ava.

It doesn’t appear as though Max has been able to mend the fences with Chloe in regards to being able to see their daughter.

Max shared an Instagram story post the day before Ava’s seventh birthday last week revealing he hasn’t “been able to be there with” Ava for a “couple of years.”

Max’s full message:

Happy 7th Birthday to my beautiful daughter. Even though I haven’t been able to be there with you these past couple of years, not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about you or missed you deeply. I hope tomorrow is filled with laughter, love, and everything that makes you smile. My greatest wish is to be part of your birthdays – and every part of your life from here on. Love you more than words can ever say 💖

Starcasm will continue to monitor Max’s criminal cases and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









