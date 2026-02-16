Utah Dance Mother Kills Young Daughter and Herself in Las Vegas While in Town For a Cheer Competition

The mother, identified as Tawnia McGeehan, fatally shot her preteen daughter, Addi Smith, before taking her own life in their hotel room at the Rio Hotel & Casino. They were in Las Vegas for a cheerleading competition, and their bodies were discovered after they failed to appear for the event.

Police said they received a welfare check call on Sunday morning inside the resort.

After arriving at the scene, they knocked on the door and called out to the room for more than 15 minutes before leaving.

Security inside the hotel then went up to the room in the early afternoon after receiving calls from relatives of McGeehan and Smith.

They too knocked on the door and, after not hearing any response, decided to enter, finding the two bodies inside.

According to LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price, preliminary evidence suggests that McGeehan shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself. A note was found in the hotel room, but authorities have not disclosed its contents. The exact motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

Utah Xtreme Cheer, a cheerleading team based in Utah, identified the victims as Tawnia McGeehan and her daughter, Addi Smith. The team had previously reported them missing after they failed to show up for the competition. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the organization expressed their grief:

“With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away. We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family.”