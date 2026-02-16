My Strange Addiction: Does Jayden still eat hot glue?

Jayden, who is featured on the most recent season of the revived TLC’s ‘My Strange Addiction’, recently shared a significant update on her battle with a hot glue stick addiction.

In a video posted to TLC’s Instagram, Jayden revealed that she has completely stopped consuming glue stick, a habit that once saw her ingest over 8,000 sticks annually. While she still chews on bottle caps and wood, she no longer swallows them.

This change was largely motivated by a doctor’s warning featured in her episode, highlighting severe health risks such as fertility issues, stomach cancer, and neurological issues. “I don’t want to be full of plastic,” Jayden stated, urging others with similar compulsions to learn from her experience.

Jayden’s journey with pica, a condition characterized by cravings for non-food items, began in early childhood. She started by chewing on objects like bottle caps and toy packaging, behaviors her mother initially dismissed as typical toddler habits. However, as Jayden grew older and became involved in crafting, her focus shifted to hot glue sticks.

She described the act of chewing and swallowing softened glue as calming, likening it to others chewing gum.

Despite experiencing issues like constipation and stomach pain, she continued the habit until the doctor’s visit during the show’s filming.

In her recent update, Jayden emphasized the importance of seeking help for unusual cravings, stating, “Please learn from me and my story.”