TikTok’s Pheonix and Blaec engaged after Blaec spent 13 years in prison after being turned in by his mother

Blaec Lammers, a Missouri man convicted in 2014 for plotting a mass shooting after his mother, Tricia Lammers, alerted authorities, has gotten engaged to TikTok creator Phoenix following his release from prison after serving 13 years.

They met just seven weeks ago on Tinder, and they are now documenting their whirlwind romance online, including getting matching tattoos. They plan to get married in 2027 after Blaec gets off of parole.

What did Blaec do?

In 2014, 21-year-old Blaec Lammers, was convicted of planning an armed assault after telling police he intended to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart and possibly a movie theater. His own mother alerted authorities after finding a receipt for what she initially believed was a shotgun but was actually an assault weapon.

In a videotaped confession, Lammers admitted he planned to “walk in and start shooting” before surrendering to police.

His parents said they first noticed troubling changes in his mental state when he was 16. Over four years, he was admitted to psychiatric hospitals seven times due to escalating threats of violence, but each stay lasted only about four days: the legal limit without a court order.

Because he had never been involuntarily committed, nothing appeared on his background check, allowing him to legally purchase two AR-15–style rifles.

That same year Blaec’s mom Tricia Lammers told Dr. Sanjay Gupta “she thought her son would kill himself because of his depression. She believes the mental illness was her son’s only crime.”

Lammers faced the possibility of life in prison. Although his defense could have pursued placement in a mental-health facility, he declined that option, leaving prison as the only outcome.

His father supported the mother’s decision to report their son, stating it ensured that “no one else was hurt” and that their son was still alive.

According to his fiancé, Phoenix, Blaec has had a full-time job since August, and recently got a promotion.