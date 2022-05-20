Audrey Kriss, who has been in a relationship with Sister Wives‘s Mariah Brown since 2017, made an exciting announcement on Instagram: They’ve gotten top surgery as part of their transgender journey.
Audrey announced they were transgender and that their pronouns were “they/them” going forward in December 2021. They still go by the name “Audrey.”
“I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared,” Audrey wrote at the time. “I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
They went on to share that being themselves has brought them so much joy, and that they are finally feeling more comfortable in their own skin.
Audrey has been sporting a mustache since that post in their Instagram pics, which are usually always smiling and happy.
They shared the latest news about their transgender journey with a time-jumping, reality-warping TikTok meme featuring an Engelbert Humperdink song. The song and glitchy effect are used to represent how much life, reality, and perspective can change in a short period of time.
Sometimes the changes people share are negative, sometimes positive, or a mix of both, but the changes are always life-altering. Thankfully, Audrey’s drastic life change has been extremely positive.
“Crazy what some self love and time to yourself can do sometimes 😅🥹🤍🏳️⚧️,” Audrey wrote in the caption. “These past few years have been hard but I have been fortunate to have had some amazing moments of growth and joy along the way. 🤍”
Mariah and Audrey got engaged in 2019 and were supposed to get married in 2021. They even filmed scouting out potential wedding venues for the Sister Wives show. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have put those plans on hold, but the couple is still going strong in their relationship.