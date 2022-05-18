Season 12 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted with Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion that occurred on October 27, 2021 right after the final reunion of Season 11 aired. Have the robbers been brought to justice?
Have Dorit’s robbers been caught?
Thankfully Dorit and her children survived the horrifying encounter. Unfortunately, the perpetrators have not yet been caught.
On the May 11, 2022, episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Dorit if any arrests have been made in this case. “No, not yet. I don’t believe so,” Dorit replied.
What did Dorit’s robbers take?
Right after the robbery occurred it was widely circulated that they took over $1 million of luxury items from the home. Now People reports that authorities told them that an “unknown amount of property” was taken from the Kemsley home. Other online outlets say the worth of the purses and the jewelry that were stolen is “over $100k.”
Right before the robbery, Dorit appeared in Part 3 of the Season 11 reunion, where she explained that she buys all of the luxury designer brands that she wears on the show instead of renting them or having them gifted.
Why didn’t Dorit’s home security alarms go off?
Viewers were curious about why the Kemsleys security system wasn’t triggered by the break-in when they watched the Season 12 premiere episode. Dorit explained to Andy Cohen on WWHL that she would sleep without the home security system turned on because her kids would get up in the middle of the night to find her room and she didn’t want them to set it off.
She said on the show that when she first heard people in her room she thought it was her kids. When she got up, however she “saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down and said, ‘Get down on the f*****g ground. I’m going to f*****g kill you.'”