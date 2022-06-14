Congratulations are in order for Unexpected dad Mason Ramirez as he recently graduated from high school!
Mason shared the news on Instagram with a gallery of photos from his graduation ceremony. “I’ve finally graduated!!” Mateo’s dad boasted in the caption. “Thank you for all the help my family has provided to help me get to this point, especially @emersynpotter. You are the most amazing mama and partner and I couldn’t have done it without you. Also a thanks to @christiangoodman61 for helping me with school work haha.”
Emersyn offered her congratulations in the comments: “Beyond proud of you, congrats love ❤️🍾”
Mason graduated from Puyallup Digital Learning High School on June 10. It is an online high school that allows for remote learning, which is certainly ideal for a teen parent! Here’s more info on the school from their website:
Puyallup Digital Learning (PDL) is a fully accredited online school in partnership with the Puyallup School District. PDL provides a way for students to take classes over the Internet, learning at their own pace, on their own schedule, and primarily, in their own environment. Since it is part of the Puyallup School District, Puyallup Digital Learning is tuition-free for all students. Students may start at any time.
Here’s Mason’s Instagram post, which includes photos of him with Emersyn and Mateo:
Will Mason be furthering his education, or will be be getting a full-time job? Or perhaps both? Mason hasn’t shared any information publicly about what his plans are now that he has graduated.
The teen dad’s graduation day comes just before his son Mateo’s first birthday, which will be on June 21.
Congratulations to Mason! As viewers of Unexpected and the Teen Mom shows are well aware, a young dad willing to step up and take responsibility as a parent can be a rare thing. Hopefully, Mason and Emersyn will continue their happily ever after. And hopefully we will get to see it play out on more episodes of Unexpected!
