THE KARDASHIANS See Dolce and Gabbana’s Corey Gamble Collection

On The Kardashians on Hulu the famous family celebrated the release of Corey Gamble’s silks collection with Dolce and Gabbana.
Corey Gamble
Before his time on reality TV Corey Gamble was a bodyguard for many notable Hollywood celebrities. He met the Kardashian family when he was working for Justin Bieber as his tour manager.
Corey Gamble was introduced to E! audiences when he started dating Kris Jenner in 2014. Jenner, 67, and Gamble, 42 met at a party. He’s been featured on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians on Hulu.
The pair have been sick as thieves for 9 years, partnering on several projects together.
Kris Jenner, the infamous momager, also acts as Corey Gamble’s manager when he does business deals like the one he did with Dolce & Gabbana…
The Kardashians and Dolce and Gabbana
We’ve been hearing the name Dolce & Gabbana a lot on The Kardashians the last few seasons. Many in the family I have collaborated with the famous fashion duo.
Kourtney Kardashian had major D&G inspo at her Portofino wedding to Travis Barker. Later, Kim Kardashian worked on a collection with the brand. This caused a major fall out between the sisters.
Turns out there’s another business pro in the Kardashian fold who is working with Dolce & Gabbana. Corey Gamble has released a line of silk shirts and pants from the fashion house.
Corey Gamble Collection
Yes, on a recent episode of The Kardashians they celebrated Corey’s big launch, and Kris explained where the inspo for the Corey Gamble Collection came from:
Corey tells stories about when he was young going to high school and junior high that he would steal his dads silk shirts out of his closet and wear them to school because he loves silk. Corey is an amazing entrepreneur, he’s always working on something and he loves fashion. Bringing that together and doing something fabulous for himself makes me really happy.
The collection has two shirts, long sleeve and short, as well as shorts, pants and robes.
The colors each piece is offered in is Nero Sicilia black, optical white, pink, forest green and Tangerine orange.
