THE KARDASHIANS season 4 gets premiere date TRAILER

Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Kardashian family was first introduced to the world in 2007 when the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered. KUWTK‘s focused around Kim Kardashian and her family around the time of Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.
The reality show ran for 20 seasons before Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all decided to take a break and end filming.
The Kardashians on Hulu
When the Kardashian family decided they were ready to return to television, they came back with a different brand and a different network.
The Kardashians on Hulu shows a more realistic behind the scenes look at the famous family, and the sister’s are allowed to break the fourth wall – really making fans feel like they are getting the tea straight from their favorite Kardashian.
The first three seasons were successful, focusing on Kourtney and Travis Barker’s many weddings and outward PDA, as well as Kim’s crumbling relationship with husband and rapper Kanye West.
The Kardashians season 4 trailer and premiere date
The Kardashians will be premiering on September 28th on Hulu and Disney+.
You can watch the trailer below and read some of the commentary from fans on Twitter/X.
Between more Kendall and Kylie scenes, Khloe’s never-ending relationship drama with NBA star Tristan Thompson and Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, we literally cannot wait to see the new season!
