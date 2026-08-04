TRAILER The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project drops August 21 on Hulu

Hulu released the first preview trailer for The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project. All six episodes of the new series drop August 21.

“Step inside Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight,” the press release reveals.

More from the press release:

From career milestones and family challenges to girls’ trips, launch parties, and life-changing decisions, these ambitious women come together through their shared connection to Khloé. But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface – testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve.

The cast includes Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams English.

THE GIRLS: A KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PROJECT PREVIEW TRAILER

“These are me and my sisters’ OG girlfriends who know where all the bodies are buried,” Khloé says at the beginning of the trailer.

“The bonds I have with my girls are unbreakable. But what about their bonds with each other?” she later asks. “Just because they’re our besties doesn’t mean they’re all best friends with each other.”

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project premieres with all six episodes on August 21 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com