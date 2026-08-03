Patrick Mendes hires divorce attorney, files response to Thais counterclaim

The divorce between 90 Day Fiancé couple Patrick Mendes and Thais Mendes continues to play out in Nevada court.

In the latest development, Starcasm can exclusively reveal Patrick has retained an attorney and filed an answer to Thais’s counterclaim filed June 17.

Patrick’s new attorney, Kurt A. Smith of Smith Legal Group, filed a Notice of Appearance July 31. Prior to retaining Mr. Smith, Patrick was acting pro se.

On the same day the Notice of Appearance was filed, Patrick’s new lawyer filed an answer to Thais’s counterclaim.

PATRICK MENDES FILES ANSWER IN DIVORCE

Patrick’s answer doesn’t include any new information, claims, or allegations. The filing admits most of the claims made by Thais in her filing, but denies eight of them.

Among the claims that Patrick admits are that both parties are “fit and proper” to be awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three-year-old daughter Aleesi.

All eight claims that Patrick denies are financial in nature, including issues with child support, spousal support, and existing assets.

Below are all of the claims made by Thais that Patrick denies in the new filing:

1. That the Court should order and calculate child support pursuant to NRS 125B.070, NAC 425, and Wright v. Osburn.

2. That there are child support arrears owed by Plaintiff.

3. That there may be retirement accounts to be adjudicated by the Court the exact amounts and descriptions of which are unknown to Defendant/Counterclaimant at this time. (Defendant/Counterclaimant requests leave of the Court to amend this Counterclaim to insert when this information becomes known or at the time of trial. The Parties should be equally responsible for any necessary QDRO.)

The full 17+ minute video of #90DayFiance star Thais Mendes' May 22 battery arrest has been released. New info revealed in the longer video is Patrick told officers he didn't want to press charges and doesn't want Thais to go to jail. Full video & recap: https://t.co/kdnzRu9w3i pic.twitter.com/ebvflVLOS9 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 18, 2026

4. That there are community debts of the Parties to be adjudicated by the Court, the exact amounts and descriptions of which are unknown to Defendant/Counterclaimant at this time. Defendant/Counterclaimant requests leave of the Court to amend this Counterclaim to insert the same when they have become known to Defendant/Counterclaimant or at the time of trial.

5. That in the event the Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant has taken sole control of the community assets, community bank accounts, and other community funds in order to conceal or hide these funds to avoid an equitable distribution of the community assets, the Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant should provide a full and complete accounting of all community assets, investments and funds along with bank account statements to compensate Defendant/Counterclaimant for any loss of these community funds.

6. That in the event the Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant has or will engage in acts individually or together with others that may constitute material waste of community assets, the Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant should provide a full and complete accounting of all community assets, investments and funds along with bank account statements to compensate Defendant/Counterclaimant for any loss of these community funds.

7. Plaintiff should pay Defendant/Counterclaimant spousal support.

8. That Defendant/Counterclaimant has been required to retain the services of Carmen Marisol, Esq. of the law office of Carmen Marisol Family Law to defend this action and should be awarded reasonable costs, expenses and attorney’s fees incurred herein.

Patrick and Thais have a case management conference scheduled for August 20.

In a new divorce filing, Patrick Mendes reveals he and Thais owe more than $240,000 – not including home or car loans 😬 ($221k of that is Patrick's) Exclusive details: https://t.co/tYtHXwBfD3#90DayFiance #90DayTheLastResort pic.twitter.com/ugTzyyxIZ1 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 15, 2026

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com