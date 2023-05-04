THE BACHELOR Nick Viall’s fiancée Natalie Joy opens up about EMDR therapy

The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall recently visited Taylor Lautner’s podcast The Squeeze with his fiancée Natalie Joy. While there the couple got into some pretty deep topics, including Joy’s experience with a new type of therapy.
Nick and Natalie
Nick Viall was featured on several seasons of both the Bachelorette and the Bachelor, however all it took for him to find the love of his life was for a girl to slide into his DM’s.
Natalie Joy, 24, reached out to Viall and the two became joined at the hip. Dating since July 2020, the couple posts almost daily in coordinated matching outfits. They also do a lot of appearances together.
Engaged in January 2023, Natalie and Nick have been featured on his own podcast The Viall Files together several times. The two stopped in to Taylor Lautner’s podcast The Squeeze to dive into some uncharacteristically heavy topics.
The Squeeze
Taylor Lautner is best known for playing Jacob in the Twilight film franchise. He has recently joined his wife, ironically also named Taylor, to create a podcast that describes itself this way:
“When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them? Over here at The Squeeze, we talk about it!”
The Squeeze touches on topics like Alzheimer’s awareness and fame as a drug, and most recently the Lautner’s got pretty heavy with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy when they discussed childhood trauma and how therapy is helping them work through it.
EMDR Therapy
Natalie Joy broke down EMDR therapy on The Squeeze episode “The Value of Therapy.” It’s there that she revealed to Taylor (and Nick!) that she has been working through some major trauma associated with childhood sexual abuse.
Joy explains that EMDR stands for “eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy” and according to her… it’s completely life changing.
I just recently started therapy, which has been a completely life-altering experience for me. I have learned so much about the way I process things, the way I value people in my life, and the most important thing has been learning how my brain works. I am in a specific therapy called EMDR. (…) You’re able to revisit trauma, desensitize yourself from it, and reprocess it in a way that’s like watching a TV show. It’s been totally insane for me.
Natalie says that Nick has been instrumental in her healing journey and we love that for them! Looks like Viall has come a long way from his sex shaming past as the Bachelor bad boy.
If you’ve experienced trauma you think could benefit from EDMR therapy, please visit EDMR.com
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com