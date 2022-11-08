The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards Air November 17 NOMINEES

The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards will premiere on Thursday, November 17 on OUTtv and there are some very exciting nominations this year.
Lots of your favorites from TLC, Bravo, ABC and more are up for the award that specifically honors those involved in the genre of reality tv.
Actress Vivica A. Fox will host the ceremony, with the 60-minute telecast being produced in partnership with Reel Mood. There are 21 categories that celebrate everything involved with unscripted and digital shows.
Network, cable, streaming shows and reality personalities are eligible every year.
Below are a few of the categories we find most interesting. You can click here to see the full list of nominees.
OUTSTANDING DOCU-SERIES
- 1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
Men in Kilts (STARZ)
Murder in the Heartland (Inv. Discovery)
Real World Homecoming NY (Paramount+)
OUTSTANDING NEW SHOW
- Bling Empire (Netflix)
Celebrity Dating Game (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Full Bloom (HBO Max)
Men in Kilts (STARZ)
Six Degrees w/ Mike Rowe (discovery+)
REALITY ROYALTY
- Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)
Chantel Everett, The Family Chantel (TLC)
Melody Holt, Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)
Ray J, Love & Hip Hop (VH1)
Pedro Jimena, The Family Chantel (TLC)
Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life (TLC)
Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Natalie Nunn, Baddies ATL (Zeus Network)
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey (TLC)
OUTSTANDING CAST
- 90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
American Ninja Warrior S12 (NBC)
Chopped (Food Network)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta (WEtv)
Hell’s Kitchen S19 (FOX)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
BEST OVERALL SHOW
-
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
American Ninja Warrior S12 (NBC)
The Bachelor (ABC)
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Chopped (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Hell’s Kitchen S19 (FOX)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Making It (NBC)
Shark Tank (ABC)
The virtual telecast will also be available to stream for free at OUTtv.com. The telecast will also stream simultaneously on Monsters and Critics, as well as in VR on ReelMood.com.
