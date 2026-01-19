TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver arrested EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver has been arrested and is currently behind bars in Tennesse.

According to jail records, the 23-year-old was booked into the Knox County Jail early in the AM hours on January 19.

UPDATE – Rachel has been charged with public intoxication.

Rachel Beaver’s family members and significant others are no strangers to being behind bars, but Rachel has managed to avoid any serious legal issues since appearing on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom Young and Pregnant.

Rachel’s mom Stephanie hasn’t had any recent legal issues, but she has been in jail multiple times in the past.

Rachel’s sister Malorie Beaver has been jailed numerous times since the MTV cameras first started rolling. Most recently, Malorie was found guilty of her second DUI in September of last year. She was booked into the McMinn County Jail on September 30 to serve her 45-day sentence. However, she was to “be released after 17 days to complete 28 days with outpatient treatment in lieu of serving complete 45 day sentence.”

As far as Rachel Beaver’s exes, many of them have spent time behind bars. A couple of her more famous exes have done time for some very serious offenses. You can watch the video below to catch up on most all of those.

