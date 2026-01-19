‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Katie Clark’s Husband Admits Affair Day After Miscarriage Announcement

In a devastating 24-hour period, Bringing Up Bates alum Katie Bates Clark experienced what can only be described as compounding tragedy—first announcing the loss of her third pregnancy, then learning her husband had been unfaithful.

On January 16, 2026, the 25-year-old reality star shared an emotional video documenting her pregnancy journey that ended in heartbreak. The footage showed the joy of a positive pregnancy test, her plans to surprise husband Travis Clark with the news using a tiny onesie and baby booties, and their daughter Hailey kissing her growing belly. But the video’s final moments revealed Katie crying in a hospital bed, whispering, “I just lost my baby.”

Less than 24 hours later, Travis Clark, 24, posted a confession to his Instagram Stories that stunned followers still sending condolences for the couple’s loss.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust,” he wrote. “There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

The betrayal is particularly painful given Katie’s unwavering support of her husband’s recent career change. In June 2025, Travis announced he was enrolling in nursing school, a major shift from his background in music and ministry after graduating summa cum laude from Vision Baptist College with degrees in Media and Church Music. Katie publicly supported the decision, praising Travis for balancing his studies with writing music, recording songs, and being a devoted husband and father.

Just three months ago, in October 2025, Travis publicly celebrated Katie on her 25th birthday with an effusive Instagram tribute.

“Happy 25th to the easiest person in the world to celebrate,” he wrote. “You love so deeply, give so much of yourself to everything you do, and somehow make every season we’re in feel special.” He added, “From the first day I met you I knew there was something different about you… and I was right.”

Fans had noticed warning signs in recent weeks, with Travis conspicuously absent from Katie’s social media and reports that she had unfollowed several of his female nursing school classmates.

The couple, who married in December 2021 at ages 20 and 21, share two young children—daughter Hailey, 2, and son Harvey, 15 months. Their relationship was featured on the final seasons of the upTV series Bringing Up Bates before the show’s cancellation in 2021.

Katie has not publicly responded to her husband’s admission. Her brother, Lawson Bates, appeared to address the situation with a pointed Instagram post: “One day, someone might tell your kids… ‘You’re just like your dad.’ Make sure it’s a compliment, not an insult.”

Travis concluded his statement by asking for “privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time”—a request that acknowledges she now faces the dual trauma of pregnancy loss and marital betrayal simultaneously.

