TEEN MOM Malorie Beaver found guilty of 2nd DUI EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Malorie Beaver was convicted of her second driving under the influence charge in Tennessee last week.

According to court records, Malorie was found guilty of DUI Second Offense on Thursday. In Tennessee, a second-time DUI offender faces 45 days to a year in jail and a mandatory fine between $600 and $3,500.

More penalties for second-time DUI offenders in Tennessee:

• License revocation for 2 years/Restricted License available • Subject to vehicle seizure/forfeiture • You will be ordered to attend an alcohol and drug treatment program • Ignition Interlock Device installed at your expense • If two (2) convictions of DUI in 5 years, Ignition Interlock Device required for 6 months after reinstatement at your expense • Pay restitution to any person suffering personal injury or loss

Malorie was also facing an implied consent charge for refusing to submit to a breath or blood test, in addition to traffic citations for following too closely and not exercising due care.

Starcasm has been unable to confirm whether or not Malorie was involved in an accident, as implied by her citations.

The implied consent charge and both citations were dismissed.

#TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant Rachel's sister Malorie Beaver was arrested in Tennessee early this morning & charged with DWI & underage drinking. There are reports that she was involved in an accident, which would explain the injuries in her mug shot photo. https://t.co/ru2PI6IiTm — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 24, 2020

MALORIE BEAVER’S FIRST DUI

26-year-old Malorie Beaver was featured prominently on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside her sister, Rachel Beaver. While the show was still airing, Malorie found herself behind bars on multiple occasions.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Malorie was arrested for DUI and underage drinking on August 24, 2020. It was later revealed she crashed the vehicle she was driving into a tree.

Justice was swift. Malorie pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine. The underage drinking charge was dismissed.

The 2020 DUI arrest was the second time Malorie was arrested that year. She was booked for domestic assault in February, 2020 after an altercation with her grandmother, Janice Bollen.

According to Janice’s account in the police report, the altercation took place after Malorie arrived home inebriated at approximately 11:13 PM.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com