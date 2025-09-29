| |

TEEN MOM Malorie Beaver found guilty of 2nd DUI EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom Rachel Beaver's sister Malorie Beaver arrested, guilty of her second DUI

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Malorie Beaver was convicted of her second driving under the influence charge in Tennessee last week.

According to court records, Malorie was found guilty of DUI Second Offense on Thursday. In Tennessee, a second-time DUI offender faces 45 days to a year in jail and a mandatory fine between $600 and $3,500.

More penalties for second-time DUI offenders in Tennessee:

• License revocation for 2 years/Restricted License available

• Subject to vehicle seizure/forfeiture

• You will be ordered to attend an alcohol and drug treatment program

• Ignition Interlock Device installed at your expense

• If two (2) convictions of DUI in 5 years, Ignition Interlock Device required for 6 months after reinstatement at your expense

• Pay restitution to any person suffering personal injury or loss

Malorie was also facing an implied consent charge for refusing to submit to a breath or blood test, in addition to traffic citations for following too closely and not exercising due care.

Starcasm has been unable to confirm whether or not Malorie was involved in an accident, as implied by her citations.

The implied consent charge and both citations were dismissed.

MALORIE BEAVER’S FIRST DUI

26-year-old Malorie Beaver was featured prominently on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside her sister, Rachel Beaver. While the show was still airing, Malorie found herself behind bars on multiple occasions.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Malorie was arrested for DUI and underage drinking on August 24, 2020. It was later revealed she crashed the vehicle she was driving into a tree.

Justice was swift. Malorie pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine. The underage drinking charge was dismissed.

The 2020 DUI arrest was the second time Malorie was arrested that year. She was booked for domestic assault in February, 2020 after an altercation with her grandmother, Janice Bollen.

According to Janice’s account in the police report, the altercation took place after Malorie arrived home inebriated at approximately 11:13 PM.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

TEEN MOM 2 Javi Marroquin says ex-wife Kail is lying in her new book
| | |

TEEN MOM 2 Javi Marroquin says ex-wife Kail is lying in her new book

ByAmelia Cunningham

Kail Lowry admits in her new book, A Letter of Love, that she already knew she would regret her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin before they even tied the knot, and this revelation has Javi fuming on Twitter today. “We were fighting constantly and not even sleeping in the same bed,” Kail writes, according to…

|

PHOTOS of Amber Portwood and new boyfriend Adam Dockery together

ByAsa Hawks

In an earlier post I mentioned that Amber Portwood is reportedly dating Adam Dockery, an aspiring tattoo artist that works at the Studio X tattoo parlor where Amber Portwood got her infamous Leah tattoo. Now we have the first photographs of the couple together! Keep reading to see the first known pictures of Adamber!

April Stotts confirms daughter Catelynn Lowell’s pregnant, shares details
| |

April Stotts confirms daughter Catelynn Lowell’s pregnant, shares details

ByEmily

Catelynn Lowell’s still in the early stages of her second pregnancy, but mom April Stotts says the Teen Mom star is already making plans for the baby’s arrival. See what April said about Catelynn’s reaction to her positive pregnancy test and her one lingering concern about having another baby…

TEEN MOM OG Mackenzie says goodbye to her mom Angie Douthit
|

TEEN MOM OG Mackenzie says goodbye to her mom Angie Douthit

ByAmelia Cunningham

Tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG included a touching tribute to Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit, who passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 50 after a harrowing two-year fight with cancer.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT…

|

PHOTOS Teen Mom Farrah Abraham models furkini for a motorcycle calendar

ByAsa Hawks

In addition to being a star of MTV’s Teen Mom, an author (she’s currently working on a book) and a culinary student with dreams of someday opening a restaurant, 19-year-old Farrah Abraham is also finding time to pursue a professional modeling career! Keep reading to see photos from her photo shoot for the 2011 Mastering the Art of American Motorcycles 16-month calendar and find out from the photographer what it was like working with a real deal reality superstar!