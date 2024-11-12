| | |

TEEN MOM Jenelle Eason’s husband David Eason arrested

ByAsa Hawks

Jenelle's husband David Eason arrested 2024

Teen Mom star Jenelle Eason’s estranged husband David Eason was arrested on Friday after allegedly trespassing on The Land and violating a protective order.

DAVID EASON 2024 ARREST DETAILS

According to Pender County jail records, David was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order and trespassing on public land. He later posted a $1,000 bond and was released.

The Ashley provided some additional details from court records, including the clarification that the second charge was officially “domestic criminal trespass.”

Both charges “stem from an incident that occurred on The Land in October in which David, his girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole and a few others came to the North Carolina property that Jenelle and David once shared,” The Ashley reports. “After breaking through the property’s gate, David removed a security camera on the property and tried to heist expensive tools, equipment, and motor vehicles from The Land.”

David and Kenleigh had a surprising accomplice for their alleged crimes — a police officer! The Ashley reports the Moneyhole Road Bonnie and Clyde were escorted by a deputy who “was under the impression that David was authorized to take the ATVs, motorcycles, dirt bikes, etc.”

Jenelle has exclusive access to The Land thanks to a previous court ruling.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason mug shot photos through 2024

JENELLE AND DAVID ARRESTS

Jenelle Eason and David Eason had a very volatile marriage, to say the least. But, their relationship did curtail their trips to jail — trips they previously made on the regular.

The last arrest for Jenelle or David reported on by Starcasm was in June of 2021. David Eason was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats after he allegedly pistol whipped Jenelle’s friend and told him: “I will blow your f**king brains out.”

David was charged with child abuse in October of 2023, but it doesn’t appear he was arrested.

Despite multiple run-ins with the law over the past few years, Jenelle Eason has managed to stay out of jail.

David is due in court next month for his most recent charges.

