TEEN MOM Cheyenne’s husband Zach Davis gets 120 days in jail for DUI

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes hubby in the penetentiary-age! At least that appears to be the case for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dad Zach Davis.
Five days after Zach Davis and Cheyenne Floyd were married in Pasadena, Zach changed his no contest plea to guilty for a DUI with over 0.08% BAC charge he initially caught in June of 2020. As a result, The Ashley reveals Zach was sentenced to 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail.
Zach also received 5 years of probation and 4 days of community service, he was fined $500, and he is required to take part in an 18-month licensed alcohol education and counseling program.
On a positive note, Zach’s other charges stemming from the June, 2020 incident were dropped. Those charges included DUI of alcohol, driving on a license that was suspended/revoked due to previous DUI, and knowingly driving on a suspended/revoked license.
When will Zach Davis go to jail?
Zach is scheduled to begin his jail sentence on November 1. If he does begin his sentence on that day, 120 days later would be March 1.
Zach has quite the extensive criminal record, including a theft charge and a previous DUI that resulted in probation and a probation violation. That was the reason there was a warrant out for Zach’s arrest when he was detained and arrested at LAX airport earlier this year.
It’s currently unknown whether or not Zach’s incarceration will be covered on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Zach isn’t the first bad boy that Cheyenne has dated. Her previous boyfriend, Matt Walker, also had a criminal history. His prior charges included domestic assault, theft, burglary and malicious destruction of property.
