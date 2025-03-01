PRISON BRIDES Emma Bradford arrested for stealing neighbors’ packages

Prison Brides star Emma Bradford became famous for dating a felon, and now she is on the way to becoming one herself.

The 34-year-old reality star, who now goes by Emma Barker, was arrested in Canton, Ohio on Monday, February 24. She is currently facing felony charges of larceny in a building and receiving & concealing stolen property valued more than $1,000 and less than $20,000 after allegedly stealing packages delivered to neighbors in her apartment complex.

According to police, Emma was taking the packages to make it seem like fans were sending her things. She hoped that would motivate her fans to actually send her items.

“She stole from inside the complex, posted these items online as items she was still receiving from her fans in order to try to get people to send her more products,” Canton Police Captain Edward Johnson said.

Emma’s arrest was the result of an investigation that started roughly one month prior. Captain Johnson says the packages were being taken from the apartment complex office and from in front of residents’ doors.

According to Captain Johnson, police found between 12 and 15 packages in Emma’s apartment that were not addressed to her.

Emma was released after posting a $25,000 bond. “She’s currently on a GPS tether and is due back in court next week,” reports WXYZ.

Court records indicate Emma has a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 7.

EMMA BRADFORD ARREST VIDEO

WXYZ obtained police body cam footage from Emma’s arrest. In the video, included below, you can see police entering Emma’s apartment with a search warrant.

Emma is wearing a white bath robe as she is asked to step out of the apartment. She is then asked to place her hands behind her back and an officer places handcuffs on her.

EMMA BRADFORD RESPONDS TO ARREST

Emma Bradford returned to social media after she was released from jail.

From Emma’s Instagram stories:

Don’t trust everyone you meet in life. I’ve seen it. No it’s not accurate. When I’m strong enough I’ll do a story time. But Tia Perry and Jessica Hodge I suggest you move very carefully as the jail now knows you smuggle drugs in to your husband and Jess your working illegally with intentions to stay and claiming benefits whilst living in America.but Yal wanted to set me up? Absolutely no way am I laying down and accepting this. Believe what you want to believe. But I promise you it’s not all it seems at all. London I’ll see you soon. Time to refocus and rebuild and heal PROPERLY around people I can trust. Now I’m not innocent I have done things but absolutely not what I was accused of. Hope this helps

Oh and Tia Amazon are aware you steal packages and sell them on market place too. I’ve got the screenshots from your Facebook.

EMMA BRADFORD DRAMA PRIOR TO ARREST

Just prior to Emma Bradford’s arrest, there were numerous posts online in Prison Brides forums and groups suggesting an arrest was imminent.

“Heard through the prison wife grape vine that Emma and her new felon boyfriend broke up already,” u/Longjumping-Bird5064 wrote on reddit on Tuesday as part of a post titled “EMMA BRADFORD EXPOSED SOON 🍿.”

“She has also been doing some crimes of her own,” u/Longjumping-Bird5064 continued, “which allegedly May or May Not be financial related and involve her closest prison wife friends as victims.”

Here is just one of the comments from the reddit post:

Emma went to the U.S. illegally and has been living there with no job, no car, and now an eviction notice. From the start, she has lied to everyone. Stealing money from friends by promising services she has no ability to provide. She’s committed fraud, stole from neighbors, and manipulated everyone around her. She has not paid her bills in months. The worst part? Everyone knows, but no one is saying a word because Emma is blackmailing them. She’s holding their secrets over their heads. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Starcasm will continue to monitor this story and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









