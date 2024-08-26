TEEN MOM Bar’s motion for reduced bail backfires, withdrawn

Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith is currently in jail in Nevada on felony charges of kidnapping, coercion and burglary after he was arrested early last month following an altercation with his estranged wife, Ashley Jones.

Bar was arrested on July 7. The following day his bail was set at $35,000, with “high level electronic monitoring” if released.

From court documents in the case:

Defendant, through his counsel, advised the Court that he could not afford the bail, and asked for only monitoring, specifically Pretrial Compliance Unit, because he lived in California and would not qualify for House Arrest. After hearing these arguments, the Court ordered bail to be set at $35,000 with Pretrial Compliance Unit Level 4 and a stay away Order from the victim

Bar asks for lower or no bail

On August 8, Bar’s attorney filed a motion requesting that Bar be released on his own recognizance, or that the bail amount be reduced.

“Mr. Lockettsmith is unable to afford the current bail setting of $35,000,” Bar’s attorney argued. “Thus, the current bail setting is acting as a detention order.”

Bar’s attorney further argued that Bar is not a flight risk and “not a danger to the community.” From the motion:

[Bar] has a very limited criminal record. According to his Nevada Pretrial Risk Assessment (hereafter referred to as ‘NPR’), he has no prior felonies or gross misdemeanors. He only has two prior misdemeanors, one of which is a DUI from 2021. He comes back as a moderate risk with an NPR score of 5, only one point above being considered a low risk. Furthermore, this is a case where there was no alleged physical altercation or injuries of any kind.

The motion was scheduled to be heard on August 22.

Bar’s motion for reduced bail backfires

The day before the motion for no/reduced bail was to be heard, prosecutors filed an opposition to the motion.

After Bar’s initial bail hearing, prosecutors received more information about Bar’s extensive criminal history in Nevada and California.

Bar’s criminal history featured multiple acts of violence towards Ashley, including a very similar arrest in December after Bar was waiting in Ashley’s apartment after she was out all night. His criminal history also included a felony firearm charge.

In light of the new criminal history information, as well as additional information from Ashley’s mom and dad, prosecutors asked that Bar’s bail be increased to $150,000 with High Level Electronic Monitoring, and a No Contact Order with Ashley Jones.

From the prosecutor’s motion:

Defendant’s criminal history, violent nature, and willingness to fly from California to Nevada from one social media post, is incredibly alarming and proof that he is likely to jeopardize the safety of the community, Ashley, and her family. Defendant states how this is a case where there was no alleged physical altercation or injuries of any kind, and therefore is not a danger…New information was testified to during the preliminary hearing that Ashley was in fear for her life, which is why she had her mother on standby to call the police, and because Ashley knew help was on the way, she acted in a calm manner, making sure not to agitate Defendant more in an attempt to avoid any physical escalation. In other words, but for Ashley’s non-reaction, this very easily could have turned physical – just like it did four months prior.

Ashley Jones’ mom and dad say Bar was violent

Bar’s attorney claimed in the motion for reduced bail that Bar is a danger only to Ashley.

Prosecutors argued that Bar is a danger to others as well. To support that claim, the motion included statements from Ashley’s parents, Tasheilia “Pastor Tea” Chapple and Ted Chapple, detailing their troubled history with Bar.

“In their voluntary statements, Ashley’s parents indicate the violent behavior that Defendant has exhibited towards the entire family for quite some time now,” prosecutor’s argued.

Pastor Tea claimed Bar “shot up my daughter’s home as we were celebrating her medical [assistant graduation] party,” which resulted in Bar being arrested.

Ashley’s mom also claimed she had to go to Ashley’s house and “bring her out because [Bar] had a gun holding her hostage.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STATEMENTS FROM ASHLEY’S PARENTS.

Bar’s bail reduction motion withdrawn

Prosecutors made a VERY strong argument for an increase in Bar’s $35,000 bail, in addition to a higher level of monitoring if released.

The strong argument and risk of an even higher bail amount likely contributed to Bar’s defense attorney withdrawing the motion for reduced or no bail.

According to a court journal entry, Bar’s attorney “stated the Defendant requested to withdraw his motion.” The motion was withdrawn and the hearing was removed from the calendar.

Bar remains in custody at the Clark County Jail. He is scheduled for a status check hearing on September 24. His trial is currently scheduled for October 21.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









