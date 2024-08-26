TEEN MOM Pastor Tea says Bar had a gun holding Ashley hostage

More details about Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith’s history of violence continue to emerge as part of his current criminal case in Nevada.

Bar is currently in jail in Nevada on felony charges of kidnapping, coercion and burglary after he was arrested early last month following an altercation with his estranged wife, Ashley Jones.

Starcasm previously shared a detailed timeline of Bar’s numerous arrests since 2015.

We also shared exclusive details about an incident in December of 2023 in which Bar was waiting in Ashley’s apartment when she got home the morning after a night out with friends. Bar was arrested and charged with battery constituting domestic violence and malicious destruction of property.

ASHLEY JONES’ PARENTS PROVIDE STATEMENTS

As part of Bar’s current criminal case, Ashley Jones’ parents, Tasheilia “Pastor Tea” Chapple and Ted Chapple, provided statements about their troubles with Bar over the years.

Below are both of their statements in full. The statements include allegations that Bar “shot up my daughter’s home” and also that he “had a gun holding [Ashley] hostage” in her house.

TASHEILIA “PASTOR TEA” CHAPPLE ON BAR

“The last seven years has been a nightmare. I’m a retired pastor and Bariki has shown up to my church services to fight my children. He has jumped my deceased son, fought my oldest daughter & my husband.

“He shot up my daughter’s home as we were celebrating her medical [assistant graduation] party.

“I have tons of messages he has sent me back to back harassing me.

“I have had to go to Ashley’s house & bring her out because he had a gun holding her hostage.

“He keeps the family in fear with threats and violence that WE KNOW HE WILL DO! We have watched him with our own eyes pull guns on people.

“At this point we are looking over our shoulder scared because we don’t know when he will just show up and start beating on my daughter again.”

TED CHAPPLE ON BAR

“Bariki Smith has been a pain to deal with for several years, constantly harassing our daughter to the point she wants a divorce from him. And also, all the times he has put his hands on her and threaten to do bodily harm to her and us.

“The destruction to property he has done — the family as a whole is totally done with him. The only reason our daughter deals with him [is] because they have a six year old daughter together.

“He has used guns in the past to get his way, etc…

“So we have been dealing with his antics for a long time and are tired of it. He has put enough people in harm’s way for his own betterment. Simply put, we don’t and won’t deal with him and his foolishness.”

Bar remains in custody at the Clark County Jail with his bail set at $35,000. Bar’s attorney filed a motion to reduce or eliminate the bond, but withdrew it after prosecutors were provided Bar’s full criminal history and requested Bar’s bond be increased to $150,000 instead.

There is a status check hearing in Bar’s case scheduled for September 24. His trial is currently scheduled for October 21.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com










