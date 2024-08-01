THE BACHELORETTE Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo divorce details

The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are getting divorced and the details are getting more dramatic by the day. Abasolo filed for divorce January 2024 and the rumor mill is churning.

Read the tea here, including accusations of abusive messages…

Rachel Lindsay Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met when she was star of The Bachelorette in 2017. At the end of her season, Abasolo got down on one knee and offered a famous Bachelor-finale-style proposal. The former couple tied the knot in August 2019 and have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, until recently.

Though Lindsay had only ever spoken well about her marriage in the press, Abasolo filed for divorce less than 5 years after their romantic wedding in Spain. At the time, Abasolo was 39 and Lindsay was 34, and they chose to keep their nuptials private. Telling PEOPLE:

We don’t need TV. We don’t need to get paid. We’re doing this because this is what we want to do. And I think it has more meaning.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo divorce

Despite fans thinking that the two were a match made in Bachelor Nation heaven, Court documents revealed Bryan listed his date of separation from Rachel as December 31, 2023, and immediately began seeking spousal support. Abasolo initially requested $16,000/month plus $75,000 for his legal fees monthly, a request that Lindsay fought hard against.

She (sort of) lost, and the former Bachelorette was ordered to pay $13,000 per month in support, along with a total of $20,000 related to Abasolo’s legal fees. Bryan claimed that his annual income is $16,000, which Rachel argues is impossible seeing as how 1. that is less than the minimum full-time wage in California, and 2. she had been paying “90%” of their bills and expenses.

The reason for their divorce is cited as irreconcilable differences.

The drama doesn’t end with money. Abasolo is claiming that when he “first met (his) divorce coach last year” The Bachelorette star was “emotionally and psychologically beaten down.” Going as far as to leak messages from Lindsay, her estranged husband is claiming that she is withholding money and being abusive about it.

Rachel Lindsay moving on?

Though their divorce is nowhere near finalized, it sounds like Rachel Lindsay isn’t letting this experience hold her back from trying her shot at love once again. The Bachelorette star is currently dating… several people?

I’m ready. My dating life right now is for fun. I would have to be swept off my feet to really be like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ I’m trying to have fun and have a roster.

Rachel Lindsay is also hosting the Miss Teen USA pageant tonight, Thursday, August 1st 2024.

