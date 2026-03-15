TEEN MOM Jeremy Calvert reveals secret daughter

Teen Mom 2 dad Jeremy Calvert teased a big secret with an Instagram story post back in January, and on Saturday he delivered. BIG TIME!

“2.5 years secret coming at midnight,” Jeremy wrote in a text-only story post on January 19. The reveal didn’t happen at midnight, but it did eventually happen.

“So finally 2 year secret is out, Welcome to the world fuss butt,” Jeremy captioned a Tik Tok slide show post that apparently features his two-year-old daughter! The caption also included the string of hashtags #patheic, #fyp and #herewego.

Jeremy’s full Tik Tok post:

Jeremy also shared a brief video clip featuring his 13-year-old daughter Adalynn “Addie” Calvert with his younger daughter.

“The best part of me,” Jeremy wrote on the post. That was followed by [slightly edited]: “I’m not perfect. Work too much, miss a lot, but I try.”

UPDATE – Jeremy Calvert shared a photo of himself with his daughter on Instagram:

Jeremy’s caption:

Welp the big secret is finally out, tried to protect her likeness and image for as long as possible but some people don’t like that. Here is my little fussy butt and the best thing out of 3 years. #tried #fussbutt #mybabygirl

A VERY belated congratulations to Jeremy!

For those Teen Mom 2 fans needing a refresher, Jeremy Calvert welcomed his daughter Addie with Leah Messer on February 4, 2013. Addy joined twin big sisters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, whose father was Corey Simms.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com