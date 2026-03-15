Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans “Deserves to Be Behind Bars” Amid Son Jace Controversy

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham isn’t holding back when it comes to longtime rival Jenelle Evans.

Farrah recently slammed Jenelle on TikTok following reports surrounding Jenelle’s teenage son Jace and his continued struggles, accusing the reality TV alum of failing her child and even suggesting she should face legal consequences.

The outspoken reality star made the comments in response to news about Jace’s latest issues, claiming the situation reflects deeper problems within Jenelle’s parenting.

“I blame Babs, and I blame her,” Farrah said, referring to Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Evans. “They should be behind bars, and her other kids should be taken away. Stop child abuse.”

Farrah went on to argue that Jace himself shouldn’t be blamed for the turmoil surrounding the family. Instead, she said the adults in his life are responsible for the situation.

According to Farrah, Jenelle has repeatedly failed to properly address the challenges her son has been facing.

The fiery comments are the latest chapter in a long-running feud between the two former MTV stars, who both rose to fame on the Teen Mom franchise and have frequently clashed online.

The criticism comes as Jenelle’s family has been under renewed scrutiny due to ongoing issues involving her eldest son.

Jace, 16, recently entered a mental health facility following an alarming incident involving his grandmother, Barbara Evans, according to reports. Officials responded to a disturbance after he allegedly threatened both himself and his grandmother with a gun.

Jenelle has said she is working to find the best treatment and support for her son while he navigates his mental health struggles.

Farrah and Jenelle have been at odds for years, often exchanging harsh words on social media.

In past interviews and online posts, Farrah has criticized Jenelle’s parenting and accused her of avoiding accountability for family issues.