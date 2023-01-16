TEEN MOM 2 Chelsea Houska DeBoer new HGTV series Down Home Fab premieres

If you think Teen Mom 2 drama is crazy, imagine the moms renovating an entire house. That’s what star Chelsea Houska DeBoer is doing with her husband Cole on the new HGTV series Down Home Fab.
The world first met Chelsea Houska DeBoer on 16 and Pregnant, the MTV series documenting pregnant teens. Chelsea was later one of four moms selected to be featured on Teen Mom 2, which continued to document the moms after parenthood.
DeBoer was a high school junior when she got pregnant by her boyfriend, Adam Lind. Giving birth to daughter Aubree Skye Lind in 2009, the drama between Chelsea and her ex was a predominant storyline of the series.
After kicking her delinquent ‘baby dad’ to the curb, Chelsea began dating Cole DeBoer in 2014. The two married in 2016 and immediately started expanding their family.
In October of 2020 it was revealed that Chelsea and her family were leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons. “Well kids, that’s a wrap,” Chelsea’s dad, Dr. Randy Houska, confirmed on Twitter. “Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”
Down Home Fab
Chelsea Houska DeBoer announced in February of 2022 that she was rebranding from her Teen Mom 2 image, including switching networks!
Creating show Down Home Fab with husband Cole DeBoer, the official series description explains:
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer navigate the most challenging chapter of their lives as they create and build a design business and take on client renovations, all while raising four young children. (…) Chelsea’s bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades. Throughout the series, fans will get a glimpse of their busy family life raising four children on a beautiful Midwestern farm with sweeping views and lots of animals.
The pair started “Down Home DeBoers” for their home renovation projects and you can follow them on Instagram to watch the progress.
DeBoer tells HGTV:
We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design. Life with Cole, our four kids and our business is all I’ve ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever.
We are so happy for Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her new phase!
Premiering Monday, January 16, at 9/8c on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+, Season One of Down Home Fab will include six hour-long episodes.
