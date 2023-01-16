For most of the women featured on TLC’s new reality series MILF Manor, their appearance on the show will be the first time they will be in the public eye. However, that is not the case for at least one of the MILFs — not at all!
60-year-old April Jayne has a lot of experiencing -ILFing. As a model, she scored countless magazine covers and photo shoots, as well as appearances in numerous music videos for artists like Ted Nugent, David Lee Roth, and even Alabama!
Check out the 1985 music video for Alabama’s number one hit, “Can’t Keep A Good Man Down,” in which April Jayne plays the leading lady:
In addition to modeling, April Jayne also has quite a few acting entries on her resume. Check out these clips of April playing lingerie sales clerk Muffy in an episode of Married With Children (aka DIWLF Manor):
April Jayne Throwback Modeling Photos
Of course we couldn’t end this post without some throwback modeling photos of April Jayne! Here are quite a few hot shots, as curated by April herself on Instagram:
If you’re curious whether or not April Jayne ever posed for Playboy or did nude modeling, I could find no evidence of that. There is one brief topless scene that is referenced online, but that’s it.
However, it could very well be that April Jayne did some nude modeling and it just hasn’t managed to find its way onto the internet yet — at least not with her name attached.
These days, it doesn’t appear as though April does a lot of modeling. She spends most of her time doing voice over work and singing in the band April Jayne and the Players.
To see if April is able to find love with a young man courtesy of TLC, be sure to tune in for new episodes of MILF Manor airing Sunday nights at 10/9c!
