Chelsea Houska DeBoer continues her amazing post-Teen Mom 2 happily ever after as she and husband Cole DeBoer announce their own home renovation reality series on HGTV! The show is by the producers of Home Town, one of the most popular home renovation franchises with one of reality television’s most beloved couples, Erin and Ben Napier.
“SURPRISE!!!” Chelsea began her Instagram announcement. “Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area. Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true.”
Chelsea reveals in her stories that she and Cole are planning to begin filming next month with a tentative premiere date some time in spring of 2023. “We’re excited! We cannot wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, and new chapter, to see a new side of us.”
A very excited Cole is in the background of Chelsea’s story clips and he chimes in: “You’re going to see the real us!”
Chelsea adds that their kids will be involved, but it will completely different than what was shown on Teen Mom 2.
Chelsea also reveals in her stories that producers (RTR Media) are currently casting for the show. Here is a casting ad taken from Facebook, followed by the text from the official application page:
CASTING HOMEOWNERS IN SOUTH DAKOTA FOR HGTV’S FARMHOUSE FABULOUS
CHELSEA & COLE DEBOER ARE TEAMING UP WITH HGTV FOR A NEW RENOVATION SHOW IN SOUTH DAKOTA
Does your house need an update?
Do you dream of living in a beautiful home redone by a designer?
Are you a fan of renovation shows on TV?
Now is your chance to appear on one!
If you are a homeowner in South Dakota who’s excited to have their home redone by this young and exciting design team WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
Here’s what we’re looking for:
*Homeowners in need of a home renovation for 2 or more spaces
*Homeowners should have an existing budget of at least $65,000
*MUST BE LOCATED IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA OR ITS SURROUNDING AREAS
This incredible design team will transform your outdated spaces into a home that fits your needs AND expresses your style. If selected, homeowners will receive numerous benefits from appearing on the show! If you’re ready for a stunning home transformation, apply below –
Fill out the application and please share/tell your friends about this opportunity!
Cole DeBoer announces Farmhouse Fabulous
Cole also shared an Instagram post revealing the new business venture:
BIG NEWS! Chelsea and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv!! Keeping this a secret has been extremely difficult, so we are beyond excited to share with all of you! We cannot wait to get started renovating other couples’ homes in our area! Building our dream home was an amazing experience that we didn’t want to end and now we get to help others make their dreams a reality. Stay tuned and watch for our series Farmhouse Fabulous on @hgtv.
HGTV Farmhouse Fabulous press release
“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” said Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Production. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”
More from the HGTV press release:
America was first introduced to Chelsea and Cole DeBoer in Teen Mom 2, but now HGTV will provide an insider look into the couple’s newest adventure – launching a full-time renovation and design business – in the newly greenlighted series Farmhouse Fabulous (wt). In six hour-long episodes, cameras will follow the South Dakota business owners as they help families renovate their homes. The series is slated to premiere in spring 2023.
…With Cole’s construction experience and Chelsea’s bold instincts for design, as well as the unwavering support of their families, including Chelsea’s father, Randy, the couple are prepared to juggle their busy family life and start their own business.
“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” said Cole.
“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up-with four kids in tow- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” added Chelsea.
For Farmhouse Fabulous (wt) show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #FarmhouseFabulous on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok as well as on Instagram at @chelseahouska and @coledeboer.
Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole and the rest of the DeBoer family! It is absolutely wonderful to see Chelsea converting the attention she received from being on Teen Mom 2 into such positive (and drama-free) projects! I can hear her laughing out loud when MTV called to see if she wanted to be a part of the Teen Mom Family Reunion show!
I only hope that we will get to see Papa Randy helping out with some outdoor barbecue builds.
