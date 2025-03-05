SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Will Kulp dodges reunion taping amid cheating rumors

Southern Hospitality season 3 is airing its reunion and there is one face noticeably missing from the promo. Read more about Will Kulp’s meltdown and refusal to film, despite showing up to taping. Andy Cohen is heard in the trailer asking ‘So he’s quitting the show?’ Could this chilling question be about Emmy Sharrett’s true love, ‘Bravo Boy?’

Southern Hospitality season 3

Southern Hospitality is the biggest new reality show on Bravo, continuing to grow in viewership each season. Celebrating its third go at it, the SoHo crew met in New York City to tape the reunion for its record-breaking season.

Hosted by Andy Cohen in the Club House of Watch What Happens Live, the cast assembled including TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, Grace Lilly, Leva Bonaparte and Bradley Carter. Newcomers Michols Peña, Lake Rucker, Molly Moore and Austin Stephan also participated.

The WWHL episode airs following the season finale on Thursday, March 6th, 2024. Watch the trailer for the Season 3 Southern Hospitality reunion here:

Will Kulp skips reunion

One name you may have noticed absent from our list is Will Kulp, the model turned bartender turned law student who has been fighting off cheating rumors since season 1. Blindly defended by his delulu girlfriend, VIP hostess Emmy Sharrett, Kulp arrived in New York to film the reunion but is nowhere to be found in the trailer above.

So I guess Will was in New York and even came to the reunion but then refused to go on right before taping started.

According to Leva (h/t Reddit, ofc..)

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with speculation on why Kulp would bail, the most obvious reason to avoid the firing squad…

leeus1313 Dude wants to be a lawyer but can’t handle a WWHL reunion??? Yikes!

The couple, who have been together since 2021, have fended off cheating rumors from all directions for years. Sharrett and Kulp even accused his fellow law student peers of making up rumors against him to tank his future legal career, a major story line of season 3.

Southern Hospitality airs Thursday nights on Bravo and Peacock.

