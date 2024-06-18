SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Who is Molly Moore? Season 3 new cast member

Molly Moore is joining the cast of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality in its third season. Who is the Charlestonian event planner?
See Moore’s hottest pics and learn more about her career, family and her relation to Republic Garden & Lounge here…
Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality is Bravo’s ensemble hit which was renewed for a third season by the network. Cast news is being announced and filming is currently underway.
For those who may be sleeping on the series, it’s time to catch up. The show is seeing gains on Peacock when it comes to viewership. Season 2 was up 103% over Season 1 in terms of total viewers.
Season 2 has a 44% increase in viewership! #SouthernHospitality is catching on!
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) February 11, 2024
Fans compare the reality series to another favorite on Bravo Vanderpump Rules, which originally started as a show following 20-somethings working in a bar/nightclub atmosphere. The cast members of Southern Hospitality work at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina.
Who is Molly Moore?
Season 3 Southern Hospitality new cast members have been announced and we are super excited for Charleston’s Molly Moore to join the gang. So who is Molly Moore? First things first she works at/for Republic, and is listed as Event Planner at Intrigue Design & Events on LinkedIn.
Moore has worked in the events industry for years, graduating from the University of Kansas in 2022. There she was in the Delta Gamma Fraternity and Women in Business Club.
Molly turned 21 in 2020, meaning she’ll be turning 25 soon! The blonde bombshell is friends with Mia Alario and TJ Dinch from the series so it’s possible she’s on “Team Group Chat” already…
As for her upbringing, Moore is likely one of the wealthier castmates. Her dad was inducted into the Supply Chain Management Hall of Fame by Walton College.
Southern Hospitality season 3
Molly Moore isn’t the only Southern Hospitality season 3 newbie. The show is also adding Michols Peña, Lake Rucker and Austin Stephan.
the new guy on #SouthernHospitality s3 is a hot tall guy named Austin (but with an i) pic.twitter.com/n8olstjRLb
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 12, 2024
Southern Hospitality season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but we do know the entirety of the previous cast is returning except for Oisin O’Neill, Mikel Simmons, and Lucía Peña.
