SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Republic Garden & Lounge food and drink menus

Tonight is the series premiere of Bravo’s brand spanking new Southern Charm spin-off series Southern Hospitality! The show promises a Southern spin on the network’s popular Vanderpump Rules show as it documents the behind-the-scenes drama between staff members at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina.
Republic is actually owned by both Leva Bonaparte and her husband, Lamar Bonaparte. It is one of four restaurants belonging to the Southern power couple, but Republic is definitely the crown jewel of the Bonaparte empire.
If you’re considering catching some of the drama in person, and you’re wondering just how much it will cost you, I looked up the drink and food menus from Republic and posted them below. Not only will the information help Charleston party-goers budget appropriately, it will also satiate the curiosity of novice Bravo foodies like myself! (I blame Top Chef and Below Deck!)
This article may even be of historical, economical, and anthropological significance a decade from now when Southern Hospitality Season 10 airs and people are curious about how things used to be. It’s possible, right?
Southern Hospitality Republic Food Menu
Below is the Republic Garden and Lounge food menu taken from the restaurant’s website on November 28, 2022. If you visit the link you will see more drool-inducing photos!
Carnitas Nachos $17.00
peppers & onions | black beans | pickled jalapeños | smoked gouda
Saffrons Twisted Pretzel $17.00
jalapeño beer cheese | smoked pork belly | cucumber salad
Truffled Cheese Curds $10.50
garlic | roasted red pepper sauce
Fry Board $18.00
cocktail & tartar sauce, lemonwaffle | sweet potato | wedge | curly | bacon cheddar tots | all the sauces
Spiced Chicken Wings $13.00 $19.00
buffalo | bbq | charleston dipped| dry rub
Deviled Eggs $9.50
crispy onion | pickled okra | pork rind | smoked pork belly| pickled onion | cucumber
Fried Pickles $9.00
house dunked | republic sauce
Caesar Salad $12.00
baby romaine | house caesar | grated parm | torn croutons
Baby Gem Salad $14.00
vertical roots | cucumber salad | marinated tomato | deviled egg | crispy onion
King Street Smashburger $18.00
tomato bacon jam | arugula | white cheddar | bacon | grilled onion republic sauce | toasted challah
Chicken Tenders $14.00
buttermilk hand dunked | honey mustard | herb fries
Prime Rib Quesadilla $17.00
smoked | shaved | smoked gouda
Chicken & Waffles $16.00
belgian pearl waffle | tenders | house syrup | chopped bacon
BLT $15.00
toasted ciabatta | tomato bacon jam | vine ripe tomato | smoked bacon romaine | dukes mayo | cucumber salad
The Chicken Sandwich $15.50
dukes mayo | dill pickle | charleston dipped | toasted challah
Sausage Peppers & Onions $16.00
Italian sausage | Italian hoagie | red pepper spread | provolone
Republic Garden & Lounge Drink Menu
As you might imagine with a super swanky restaurant and club, Republic’s drink menu offers several opportunities to drop some SERIOUS coin! You can go the low brow route with a $5 bottle of Michelob Ultra, or you can loosen the Chanel purse strings and splurge for a $700 bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila!
For those patrons wishing to distinguish themselves as king and/or queen of the Republic, you can opt to “ACE the Night” for $2,000. That package serves up to 15 people and includes a magnum of Armand De Brignac “Ace of Spades”, unlimited Red Bull and Fiji water, and your choice of (2) Tito’s, Bulleit or Avion Silver!
(Click here for the current Republic drink menu.)
WINE & CHAMPAGNE
Prima Opera Prosecco, Italy
$10.00 (glass) / $40.00 (bottle
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
$10.00 / $40.00
Whispering Angel ‘The Beach’ Rosé, California
$10.00 / $40.00
Band of Roses Rosé, Washintgon
$10.00 / $40.00
Veuve Clicquot Champagne
$100.00
Moët Nectar Rosé Champagne
$150.00
SPIRITS
VODKA
Three Olives $300.00
Tito’s Vodka $350.00
Kettle One $350.00
Grey Goose $400.00
Ciroc $400.00
GIN
The Botanist $300.00
Bombay Sapphire $350.00
Hendriks $400.00
RUM
Bacardi $300.00
Kraken $350.00
Captain Morgan $400.00
TEQUILA
1800 Silver $300.00
Espolon $350.00
Casamigos $400.00
Patron Silver $400.00
Don Julio 1942 $700.00
SIPPING SPIRITS
Jack Daniels $300.00
Maker’s Mark $300.00
Four Roses $350.00
Woodford Reserve $400.00
Jameson $300.00
Fireball $300.00
Crown Royal $350.00
Johnnie Walker $350.00
Hennesy VS $400.00
Remy Martin VSOP $400.00
Remy Martin 1738 $450.00
To check out lots of the items above being served (as well as plenty of lewks!) be sure to tune in to Southern Hospitality airing Monday nights at 9/8c!