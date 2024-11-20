Bravo’s Southern Hospitality Season 3 trailer is here

ByAshley Marie

Southern Hospitality is Bravo’s hit reality series that is going into it’s 3rd season. Keep scrolling to watch the trailer and see what we can expect from the group at Republic Garden & Lounge

Keep reading for the SoHo tea…

Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality debuted November 28, 2022 and since its second season ended has seen a 44% increase in viewership. Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm operates the bar Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina which sets the stage for an early Vanderpump Rules-type reality series featuring her bartenders, VIP managers and bottle service girls.

The core cast returning for season 3 includes Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, TJ Dinch, and Mia Alario. The series is also adding Molly Moore, Michols Peña, Lake Rucker and Austin Stephan. 

Southern Hospitality Season 3 trailer

The Southern Hospitality season 3 trailer is here! Watch below to see Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley and the gang…

Maddi Reese’s DJing career is heating up and her friends (and foes) from Republic are along for the ride. Las Vegas will mark the cast’s second group trip after their Miami trip in season 2 solidified SoHo as an up-and-coming classic… and it looks like Joe Bradley and Maddi GET MARRIED?!?!?!?!?!

Southern Hospitality will air on Bravo and Peacock starting January 2nd🍾

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



