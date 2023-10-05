SOUTHERN CHARM Patricia Altschul hasn’t done THIS in 60 years!

In a recent interview with Bravo, Patricia Altschul matriarch of Southern Charm admitted that she hasn’t done THIS for herself in 60 years.
Southern Charm
Southern Charm is a Bravo reality program that has aired since 2014. In the last 9 years we have watched the elite of Charleston tackle relationships, starting businesses, cheating scandals and more.
Currently airing season 7, core stars of the show include Madison LeCroy, Craig Conover, Austin Kroll, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Patricia Altschul.
IMDb describes the series:
“Southern Charm” reveals a world of exclusivity, money and scandal dating back through generations of families in Charleston, S.C. The docuseries follows several Charleston singles as they pursue their personal and professional lives while trying to preserve their family names, because just one social faux pas can taint a family’s name for generations. Members of the notoriously closed society unlock the gates of their centuries-old homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives. Viewers get a peek at a social scene which is bound by tradition and ostentation unlike any other culture in America, through a group of the city’s most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern-belle equals.
Patricia Altschul
Patricia Altschul age 82, was introduced to Southern Charm by her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith. He was the first executive producer and came up with the concept for the series.
Altschul is known as Charleston royalty previously married to Goldman Sachs Group partner Arthur Altschul, who was worth an approximate 16 million dollars before his death in 2002.
The socialist is also an art collector, philanthropist, and avid fan of caftans.
Patricia Altschul hair stylist
In a recent video from Bravo, the stars of Southern Charm answered questions about their haircare routines.
During that interview, Patricia Altschul made a shocking revelation:
she hasn’t done her own hair and over 60 years.
A previous patron of Madison LeCroy’s hair salon (the gig she was known for before reality TV) Altschul said this about how much she spends on her hair:
Oh, I spend no money on hair products because I have my hair done by somebody else. I haven’t done my own hair in 40 years, 50 years, 60 years – I can’t remember!
We aren’t surprised but we certainly are jealous!
