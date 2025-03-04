| |

SOUTHERN CHARM Leva Bonaparte’s Zachary’s Daiquiris flooded with racism accusations after grand opening

ByAshley Marie

Bravo reality star Leva Bonaparte’s new establishment Zachary’s Daiquiris was flooded with racism accusations and negative reviews after it’s recent grand opening on Charleston’s famed King Street.

Keep reading to see what patrons are saying about the Southern Charm/Southern Hospitality restaurateur’s new frozen drink spot…

Zachary’s Daiquiris

Leva and Lamar Bonaparte are well known for their participation in hit reality shows like Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality, but their day-to-day jobs are owning several restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina. Bars like Bourbon & Bubbles and Republic Garden & Lounge have both been featured on television; Leva also runs the establishments Mesu and Lamar’s Sporting Club.

Zachary’s Daiquiris is Charleston’s newest hot spot from the Bonapartes. Cheekily called Zach’s Daiqs the drink local boasts ‘the cleanest, most refreshing daiquiris and a menu made fresh from scratch daily.’ Something else to note is that a portion of the proceeds from their business helps grant wishes for children with terminal illnesses.

Zachary’s Daiquiris negative reviews

In a Reddit post titled ‘Leva/Lamar’s new place “Zachary Daiquiris” cancelled on the first day‘ the OP shares screenshots of negative reviews and accusations flooding in against the Bonapartes after their big grand opening on February 28, 2024. According to those who have attended the new frozen drink bar, the bouncers only let certain clientele in.

From the Charleston Food & Beverage Facebook group, one fan immediately notes that the dress code targets ‘certain demographics’ by banning Jordan’s, ripped jeans, and other popular street styles. Another patron calls this ban ‘classless and tasteless.’

Leva/Lamar’s new place “Zachary Daiquiris” cancelled on the first day
byu/Turbulent_Cobbler463 insouthernhospitalitysc

This isn’t the only time Leva has been accused of racism… even though she was originally sent on Southern Charm to take down Kathryn Dennis’ ‘monkey-emoji’ and represent BIPOC women on the traditionally ‘white’ reality series, fans were quick to jump:

I got downvoted hard a few weeks ago when I said that Leva weaponises race to benefit her. She uses her Iranian heritage and black husband to shield herself from criticism but I’ve never been fooled by her. She’s awful. This doesn’t surprise me. Glad she’s finally being called out.

The wild thing is that in the 2020 season of Southern Charm, Leva talked to the white cast about how important it is to speak up when you see something like this because of their position of privilege. 

To sum it up, Reddit user said this is common practice amongst the Bonapartes and has actually experienced the discrimination herself. Whether or not these claims are true is TBD, but a lot of fans seem to have the same firsthand experience:
 

This has been the accusation against basically all her locations, and my friend group also experienced it when I visited. They advertise “no Jordan’s” specifically by name on their website, but we went on like a Thursday night and got in fine. When we went the next night, my friend was stopped at the door and they refused to let him in with his sneakers, to the point he had to walk back to the hotel to change although he wore the same ones the night before. And we could see plenty of people wearing panda dunks for example so it felt very odd to specify “Jordan’s,” but mind you, my friend who was refused in was the only PoC of our group. And there were guys wearing jerseys in the place, lol.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality air Thursday nights on Bravo and Peacock.

 

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Whitney Sudler-Smith photo from Southern Charm
|

SOUTHERN CHARM Beyond the Valley of the Dolls party theme explained

ByAshley Marie

Whitney Sudler-Smith confused everyone with his Beyond the Valley of the Dolls theme party on season 9 of Southern Charm. Everyone in Charleston had their own interpretation. We’re explaining the REAL concept below… Whitney Sudler-Smith Whitney Sudler-Smith is the executive producer, creator and star of the hit Bravo reality series Southern Charm. Currently airing its…

SOUTHERN CHARM Michael Kelcourse nearing end of life; Patricia Altschul’s butler sad update
|

SOUTHERN CHARM Michael Kelcourse nearing end of life; Patricia Altschul’s butler sad update

ByAshley Marie

Michael Kelcourse was introduced to Southern Charm fans as Patricia Altschul’s butler and immediately garnered a soft spot in their hearts. Keep reading for a sad update from Michael’s administrator, which hints that the reality star is entering the final days of his life. Kelcourse suffered an acute spinal cord infarction, which is often called…

Thomas Ravenel sexual assault claims 2
|

Nanny Dawn adds to the Thomas Ravenel sexual assault claims with her own story

ByJohn

Another woman has accused Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel of sexual assault. The woman known to fans of the show as “Nanny Dawn” claims that Ravenel kissed her repeatedly and without permission in January 2015 — while Ravenel’s then-infant daughter Kensington slept nearby, preventing Dawn from crying out. The allegations came just over a week…

SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy spends $150 on 10 year old son Hudson’s haircuts
|

SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy spends $150 on 10 year old son Hudson’s haircuts

ByAshley Marie

Madison LeCroy, star of Southern Charm and hair guru extraordinaire, just admitted that her son Hudson’s haircuts are $150. Is it obnoxious or understandable? Read more about LeCroy’s haircare budgeting here…  Madison LeCroy Madison LeCroy is a star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. LeCroy joined the series in season 6 as Austen Kroll’s…

| |

Thomas Ravenel asks judge to lock up Kathryn Dennis

ByBilly Devon

The bitter fight between Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel rages on. Ravenel filed legal papers on May 19 arguing that Dennis has made “false accusations, insinuations, and derogatory statements” about him. In addition, he says that Dennis “publicly released part of her medical records in an attempt to ‘flagrantly,’ ‘willfully,’ and “intentionally’…

SOUTHERN CHARM JD Madison arrested in South Carolina
| |

SOUTHERN CHARM JD Madison arrested in South Carolina

ByAsa Hawks

The legal troubles continue for Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel and his “little buddy” JD Madison. As both men currently face charges of sexual assault, JD was arrested in Charleston earlier today for allegedly writing a bad check. According to jail records, the 45-year-old reality star was booked just after 3PM EST and he looks…