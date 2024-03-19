Did Dannielle Merrifield give birth to 3rd child in 2023? PHOTOS

On the current season of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick Merrifield went viral for his comments about how male sperm can genetically alter a woman’s brain. Well, it seems that Dannielle Merrifield may have recently had her brain altered by Garrick because there is A LOT of evidence supporting reports that she gave birth to a third child in 2023!
Rumors began swirling about Dannielle being pregnant again after she began a lengthy social media hiatus in January of last year. That hiatus lasted exactly eight months as Dannielle returned to Instagram with a post on September 3.
There were multiple reports of locals spotting Dannielle with a baby bump during this time, but none of those reports were backed up with photos. There was also at least one report of seeing Dannielle later with a bay girl — once again, there were no photos.
The birth rumors continued to swirl thanks to a seemingly continuous stream of clues from the Merrifields.
In one example, 35-year-old Dannielle posted a video in December about starting a new workout routine. “My body’s been through a lot of changes this last year, and so it’s been really hard for me,” she says in the clip.
Baby items in the Merrifields’ house
During another video recorded inside the Merrifield’s home and posted to social media earlier this year, baby items were spotted in the background. That happened again Monday night!
After Monday night’s Seeking Sister Wife episode aired, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield did a live stream on Instagram to answer some questions and chat with their followers.
At one point in the video, their son is heard in the background asking them a question. Dannielle pans the camera around to their son and you can clearly see a baby’s bouncer chair on the floor:
In addition to the live stream slips, there are also photos of several baby items in the Merrifield home from the property listing!
In case you missed it, The Merrifields listed their large Buena Vista, Colorado home for sale on January 9 of this year for just under $2 million. In the listing photos you can see the bouncer chair from Monday night’s video, as well as multiple cribs!
One of the cribs is located in a bedroom, along with what appears to be a changing station:
The crib photo from the listing was recently shared on Reddit, and several commenters pointed out that it could simply be staging to help sell the house.
However, you can see another crib located in the garage where Dannielle and Garrick spend a lot of time working out. It would make no sense that a crib would be placed there for staging:
In addition to the cribs, you can also see the bouncey chair kind of tucked out of sight in this living room shot:
In our previous post about the Merrifield house being for sale, we included a video tour from the real estate agent selling the property.
The tour video includes what appears to be the smokingest gun of all the baby item evidence. Not only is the bouncey chair kind of tucked out of view in the living room, but it is joined by a high chair and another baby bouncer chair!
When did the Merrifields film Seeking Sister Wife?
If you’re curious about the timing of Dannielle’s rumored pregnancy and filming for the current season, there is no conflict there.
As Starcasm previously reported in our preview post about the current season of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick and Dannielle took the trip to meet Nathalia in Mexico in the fall of 2022. Yes, it has been that long.
If Dannielle was pregnant last year, will her pregnancy be featured this season? That remains to be seen. It certainly seems like a great way to wrap things up though!
I suppose we all need to keep tuning in to find out if Dannielle did give birth, and if so, whether or not it will be on Seeking Sister Wife Season 5. New episodes air Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com