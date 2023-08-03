People appearing on popular reality shows often have to deal with a lot of negativity online, and cast members of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are certainly no exception. The experience can be overwhelming for many, and that appears to be the case for The Other Way Season 5 star Holly Weeks.
Over the past couple weeks, Holly has been sharing posts on social media responding to the large amount of negativity she has been receiving. “Forget all this drama and trolling I’m skipping town,” Holly wrote over a TikTok video posted last week. “I don’t need negativity in my life.”
This weekend, Holly revealed that someone had posted her address online. “I’m constantly getting messages of all the vile, assault [sic] threatening to hurt me,” she wrote. The following day, Holly shared this post expressing her desire to disappear because of the harrassment:
@hollyscarletweeks
Holly shared the above video on Instagram and revealed in the comments that someone painted the word “wh*re” on her driveway.
“Just want to disappear and never be found again,” Holly wrote on her next clip. She added she was “fragile to begin with and this just pushed me over.” The caption for that TikTok video included the hash tags #imdone, #nopoint, #laughingstalkofthewold and #nowayout.
Another video from the same day had a similarly concerning message. “The [trolling] is so out of control,” Holly wrote. “I don’t want to leave my house. My anxiety is an all-time high.”
Holly then shared a brief video from the show in which she and Wayne are shopping and he says that the way she dresses may lead others to believe she is a prostitute. In the caption, Holly came to the defense of Wayne, and also shared some behind-the-scenes information that provides a more accurate context for what viewers saw on screen:
I’m glad that he cares enough about me that he wants other people to respect me. My clothes were out of hand and I have no issues changing addressing [sic] more modest.
What you didn’t see is that we were in the store for two hours and we both agreed that I do need to change my clothes. We talked long and hard about it and I agree with him completely. I left Utah in the middle of winter to go to South Africa, which was scorching summer. I was mostly crying because I didn’t realize how bad my clothes looked to other people. The reason my voice is so scratchy is because I had walking pneumonia while filming. That’s not the sound of my normal voice. Hope that clarifies the rumors.
Wayne defends Holly
Holly’s fiancé, Wayne Cornish, took to Instagram earlier today and shared a video addressing the negativity about Holly and the impact it is having on her. “I’m not a bad person. Holly’s not a bad person,” Wayne says in the three-minute clip, included below. “But you know what? We’re sorry we did the show.”
Wayne then revealed just how much the negativity is affecting Holly. “Holly’s in tears. She wakes up every day crying. Why? Because you guys are so frickin’ nasty!”
Wayne continued, and addressed some of the specific things being said about him and Holly. “You’re quick to call us drug addicts, meth heads, and everything, but you know what? Your day will come. Your day will come when somebody will do exactly the same to you.”
Wayne addressed the fact that he and Holly chose to be on the show. The couple just didn’t anticipate the amount of negativity or the amount of editing that they were signing up for.
Here is Wayne’s video, followed by his caption:
I really hope people can see what you doing to Holly. Most of them out there are the most hurtful comments. I really hope this message will go viral. The best part of it all, this video will also receive hate and bad comments. People are too naive to know what editing and dubbing is. I will stand up against this show because they can take everything away because of a stupid contract. I will not let any one hurt Holly any further.
She lost her dad and she has anxiety and she wishes only good for people because she is a good person unlike most of the little keyboard warriors out there. They just care about money and there followers so they can feel better about there lives. Enough is enough.
Wayne also responded to numerous comments. He revealed that Holly “feels so lost and ugly she wants to change her looks, name [etc]. That’s why it’s time to do something about this nonsense. Contract or not. The show knew exactly what they doing.”
In another comment, Wayne talked about the clothes shopping scene in particular as he blasted producers for setting him and Holly up with heavy-handed editing:
I was trying to protect her, especially because she is from America so she draws attention and turns heads quickly. I’m not an assh*le to tell her what to wear, things got dubbed and edited to how the show wanted it to look. A lot of these things were edited. It’s ridiculous how they can edit parts out to suit there story line.
What [they’re] doing to Holly makes me super angry, contract or not I don’t care. As long as they can ridicule someone they will do it. Why? Because they care about [their] views and [their] stupid make belief story line. They can do what they want they not going to just post and make there own story line about us.
They can take everything away from us but they will not take our dignity. People already have there own comments. Must we just stand still and be quiet?
I was very kind to Holly but no they had to go say I said she dresses like a prostitute. Again to fill [their] bank accounts and have [their] little minions follow them. Absolutely tired of all these people commenting what they want.
If you’re curious to see if Wayne and Holly continue to receive a bad edit, keep tuning in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC. Meanwhile, I hope 90 Day Fiancé fans will pull back a little on their negativity towards Holly — she appears to be in a really bad place right now (and no, I don’t mean South Africa).
