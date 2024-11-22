Southern Charm alum Olivia Flowers launches web series OFF-SEASON with guest Kathryn Dennis

Former Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers has a whole new life, and a whole new YouTube series. Learn more about OFF-SEASON and catch up with her first guest, fan favorite Kathryn Dennis.

Olivia Flowers post Southern Charm

Fans remember Olivia Flowers from her two season tenure on Bravo’s hit reality series Southern Charm. Centered around an elite friend group of Charlestonians, Flowers was introduced to the cast by star Austen Kroll, whom she dated on and off across all of season 8. The pair officially parted ways in season 9, leading to Olivia’s departure from the series.

Since Southern Charm Flowers has stayed winning, recently getting engaged to financier Alex Williams. With a blooming brand of her own, Olivia has just launched a new web series and her first guest is quite the bombshell!

OFF-SEASON

OFF-SEASON with Olivia Flowers promises to show a behind the scenes look of the world of reality TV and content creating. Going for an authentic and relatable vibe, the official ABOUT page for Flowers series explains it all:

Welcome to OFF-SEASON Web Series — Join Olivia Flowers as she pulls back the curtain on the lives of your favorite creators and TV Personalities. Going beyond the lens of “reality” and what we know to be their on-season, to uncover the authentic, relatable, and refreshing moments that define their lives in the OFF-SEASON. Mixing in some lifestyle with Olivia content along the way. *NEW EPISODE every Thursday* Produced by: Koz Films | www.kozfilms.com

With future guests like Vanderpump Rules‘ James Kennedy and Aly Lewber, the trailer for OFF-SEASON really gives us a sneak peak into what fans can expect from the entirety of the series:

Kathryn Dennis updates

In a bold move, Olivia Flowers makes a splash with the first guest: former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. Dennis tortured story has been in and out of the news for a decade, most notably a 2024 DUI and 2023 hit and run on school grounds.

Dennis and Flowers sit down for a heartfelt one-on-one about what it’s like to be part of a reality show and then… not be. Dennis explains that none of the OG Southern Charm cast expected to get famous, they were all just “open to the experience.”

Flowers mentions that reality TV doesn’t have the same nepotism attached to it as scripted series and that their participation in the show might actually hurt their children’s chance at success.

The full 30 min episode with Kathryn Dennis can be viewed here:

