SOUTHERN CHARM Kathryn Dennis hit-and-run injures deputy on school grounds

It is being reported that Kathryn Dennis, formerly of Bravo’s Southern Charm, has been mentioned in a hit-and-run that ended in the injury of a deputy school employee. The car involved is registered to the reality star.
Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Calhoun Dennis is best known for being an OG star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. The show follows elite Charlestonians in an exclusive friend group.
While Dennis was a major staple of the earlier series, the star was fired after season 6 for failing to show up to filming as scheduled and for allegedly being difficult to work with and rude to the crew.
Kathryn has 2 children with former partner Thomas Ravenel, the former South Carolina state treasurer. In June 2007, Ravenel was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges.
Dennis currently does not have custody of her kids because she herself tested positive for three illegal drugs.
Southern Charm Hit and Run
#SouthernCharm School resource officer injured after hit-and-run crash in Moncks Corner
Authorities say the registered owner of the vehicle is Kathryn Dennis of Moncks Corner.https://t.co/jLgtOzrg7S pic.twitter.com/e4RKDxP6DT
— Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) October 21, 2023
It is being reported by local authorities that Kathryn Dennis has been named in a hit and run that resulted in injuries of a deputy.
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a school resource officer was injured after being struck while directing traffic Friday morning.
A 2022 Ford utility vehicle was traveling south on Gaillard Road when the driver struck the resource officer in front of Whitesville Elementary School around 7:30 a.m., Trooper Nick Pye said.
The school resource officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Pye said.
The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash but was later located at the registered owner’s address.
Authorities say the registered owner of the vehicle is Kathryn Dennis of Moncks Corner.
It’s unclear if Dennis was driving the vehicle at the time or if anyone is facing any charges.
Officials haven’t confirmed if the suspect is the same person who stars in the reality TV show “Southern Charm.”
We hope the best for Kathryn and the deputy involved.
